The most romantic Coronation Street engagement and wedding photos

Coronation Street stars face an array of family, relationship and health struggles on set, but it seems they have a lot more luck in love off-screen. From Joe Duttine and Sally Carman to Sam Aston, their wedding days and proposals are seriously romantic. Take a look back at some of the best engagement announcements and wedding photos…
Joe Duttine and Sally Carman
Coronation Street couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine brightened up the coronavirus lockdown with news of their engagement at the end of March. The couple posted the announcement on social media, with Joe sharing a close-up snap of his fiancée's emerald engagement ring, and Sally sharing a picture of the pair drinking a celebratory glass of champagne. "We've got each other," she wrote.