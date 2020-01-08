16 surprising Hollyoaks real-life wedding and engagement photos

Hollyoaks might have suspended filming and reduced weekly episodes from five to three amid the coronavirus pandemic, but we're getting our fix in other ways. Besides the relationship and marital sagas on screen, we're looking at the love lives of the cast off-set, and some include surprising romances with co-stars that you never knew about. Take a look back at those who have tied the knot or are engaged and looking forward to their big day...
Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed
Real-life Hollyoaks couple Nadine and Rory have been together since 2017, and Rory popped the question during a trip to Amsterdam just months after their on-screen characters Cleo McQueen and Joel Dexter tied the knot. The pair are now proud parents to their first child Reggie Speed.