With wedding season at a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of our favourite soap stars from Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and EastEnders have had their wedding plans cancelled or postponed like many disappointed brides and grooms-to-be around the world. Meanwhile, others haven't let the lockdown stand in the way of their romantic proposal plans, with two couples announcing their engagement news in the past month alone. Keep reading to see which soap star weddings we have to look forward to in 2020 and beyond…
Joe Duttine and Sally Carman
Real-life Coronation Street couple Joe Duttine and Sally Carman shared their engagement joy in March, after a two-year relationship. The couple made the announcement on social media during the lockdown and shared a look at Sally's gorgeous emerald engagement ring.