14 Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks & EastEnders stars currently planning their weddings

Some of them have even got engaged during the coronavirus lockdown

With wedding season at a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of our favourite soap stars from Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and EastEnders have had their wedding plans cancelled or postponed like many disappointed brides and grooms-to-be around the world. Meanwhile, others haven't let the lockdown stand in the way of their romantic proposal plans, with two couples announcing their engagement news in the past month alone. Keep reading to see which soap star weddings we have to look forward to in 2020 and beyond…

Joe Duttine and Sally Carman

Real-life Coronation Street couple Joe Duttine and Sally Carman shared their engagement joy in March, after a two-year relationship. The couple made the announcement on social media during the lockdown and shared a look at Sally's gorgeous emerald engagement ring.

Axle Whitehead and Liezl Carstens

Home and Away actor Axle Whitehead had some happy news to share during the coronavirus pandemic, after popping the question to Liezl Carstens, his girlfriend of seven years, over the Easter weekend. Sharing three photos of himself and Liezl kissing, a close-up of her striking engagement ring, and his fiancée celebrating with a glass of wine, Axle wrote on Instagram: "Pulled the trigger and got a yes! Game on!!"

Melissa Suffield and Robert Brendan

Not only is former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield busy wedding planning after her long-term boyfriend Robert Brendan proposed in July 2019, but she is also welcomed their first child, baby River, in March. The actress, who played Lucy Beale in the soap, announced her engagement with a photo that showed her diamond engagement ring, adding the caption: "#ISaidYaaas."

James Burrows and Sophie Coates

Coronation Street actor James Burrows proposed to his girlfriend Sophie Coates in August, during a romantic break in the Lake District. The actor, known for his role as Ali Neeson in the soap, announced the news on Instagram with a photo of Sophie's diamond engagement ring, writing: "So at the weekend I asked my best friend to be my wife on a boat in the middle of the lake and she said yes and it’s made me one very happy man #lakedistrict#engaged #happy."

Alison King and David Stuckley

Carla Connor actress Alison King got engaged to her boyfriend David Stuckley during a summer holiday in 2019, following a one-year relationship. The 46-year-old has kept her relationship out of the public eye since the couple began dating in August 2018.

Luke Jerdy and Daisy Wood-Davis

Hollyoaks co-stars Luke Jerdy and Daisy Wood-Davis announced their engagement during a holiday in Greece in August, with Luke getting down on one knee on the beach in front of Daisy's family. Daisy and Luke announced their happy news on Instagram, with photos showing Daisy’s "dream" engagement ring that her fiancé had designed.

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh

Ryan Thomas, who has starred in both Coronation Street and Neighbours, popped the question to girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh while they were on holiday in Italy in June. Making their year even more memorable, the couple also shared the happy news that they are expecting their first child together in 2020. Congrats!

Lisa Riley:

Lisa revealed in May 2018 that she was engaged to her boyfriend Al. The actress, who briefly returned to Emmerdale earlier this year, later told HELLO! about their wedding plans, admitting that she hadn't set a date for her big day, and would most likely "just sort of like disappear". She had special plans for her wedding dress though. "I like the idea of the Pippa Middleton bum dress because I work so hard on my bum," she said. "So if I WAS to think about a dress... if there was a sort of visualisation, then the fact that I spend my life in squat to keep my Pippa Middleton [bum] up -- that would be the case."

Matt Di Angelo

Former EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo popped the question to his long-term girlfriend Sophia Perry during a holiday in the Dominican Republic in May. Sharing a photo revealing how they were celebrating on the beach with pizza and champagne during their holiday in the Dominican Republic, Matt simply wrote: "Got pizza today." Meanwhile, Sophia shared a photo of herself tucking into a slice of pizza while holding a glass of bubbly, giving a glimpse at her dazzling diamond engagement ring. "I heart PIZZA… AND MY FIANCE," she captioned the snap.

Louisa Lytton and Ben Bhanvra

EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's boyfriend Ben proposed during a holiday in the Maldives in May 2019, with the pair sharing the exciting news on Instagram. "Been practicing selfies with my right hand for two weeks…" Louisa jokingly captioned this post, which shared a glimpse at her beautiful diamond engagement ring.

Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed

What a year it's been for Hollyoaks co-stars Nadine and Rory! Not only have the couple announced their engagement, but at the beginning of June they announced they are also expecting their first child together. They welcomed son, Reggie, in October.

Aaron Sidwell

Former EastEnders actor Aaron Sidwell – known for his role as Steven Beale – announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Tricia Adele Turner in April. "Here's to the future Mrs Sidwell #SheSaidYes," he wrote in the caption. The lovely picture shows the pair sharing a sweet kiss on London's Carnaby Street after Aaron popped the question.

Hayley Tammadon

Hayley Tammadon – who has starred in both Emmerdale and Coronation Streetannounced her engagement to her boyfriend Adrian in May, just three weeks after she revealed they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Twitter, Hayley wrote: "HE PROPOSED .............. I said YES!!!! This year is turning out to be quite wonderful."

Mark Jordon and Laura Norton

One of the next Emmerdale weddings is coming from Mark Jordon and Laura Norton, who announced their engagement in January 2019. The couple met on the ITV soap and have been dating since 2015. However, it appears Mark may well have popped the question back in June judging by a photo he posted of Laura on Twitter, writing: "23rd June 2018. Best day ever 'yes.'"

