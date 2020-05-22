8 TV stars who have postponed their weddings amid coronavirus

Following the UK government's advice to cancel huge gatherings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several people have been forced to postpone special milestones. Although weddings are also on the list, couples can mark their big day with five guests (including the priest, bride and groom). However, these TV stars are looking to the alternative by either rescheduling to 2021 or by pushing back their big day till the end of the year. From soap stars to Strictly Come Dancing professionals, take a look at who have decided to postpone…
Amy Dowden and Ben Jones
Strictly star Amy has been engaged to professional dancer Ben Jones since 2018 and told HELLO! back in November that most of her wedding plans were complete, in preparation for walking down the aisle in July. Since news of the coronavirus pandemic broke, Amy is yet to share any update on their big day. However, earlier this month, the TV star told HELLO! that her hen do has been cancelled. "My bridesmaids worked so hard on it, but it's just one of those things," she shared. "There's far worse things happening out there in the world, people are losing family members and friends, and their jobs, so I can't complain that I didn't get my hen."