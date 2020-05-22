﻿
8 TV stars who have postponed their weddings amid coronavirus

COVID-19 has seen many people make huge changes

Absolutely India star Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh’s wedding may be affected by coronavirus
Sharnaz Shahid
amy-dowden-fiance-posing
Photo: © Instagram
Following the UK government's advice to cancel huge gatherings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several people have been forced to postpone special milestones. Although weddings are also on the list, couples can mark their big day with five guests (including the priest, bride and groom). However, these TV stars are looking to the alternative by either rescheduling to 2021 or by pushing back their big day till the end of the year. From soap stars to Strictly Come Dancing professionals, take a look at who have decided to postpone…

Amy Dowden and Ben Jones

Strictly star Amy has been engaged to professional dancer Ben Jones since 2018 and told HELLO! back in November that most of her wedding plans were complete, in preparation for walking down the aisle in July. Since news of the coronavirus pandemic broke, Amy is yet to share any update on their big day. However, earlier this month, the TV star told HELLO! that her hen do has been cancelled. "My bridesmaids worked so hard on it, but it's just one of those things," she shared. "There's far worse things happening out there in the world, people are losing family members and friends, and their jobs, so I can't complain that I didn't get my hen."

brian-mcfadden-danielle-parkinson
Photo: © Getty Images
Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson

He popped the question back in December, and now the former Jump contestant has revealed his wedding plans to Danielle have been put on hold. "We've put our plans on hold for the moment," he told Heat magazine. "We're just going to wait and see what happens over the next few months."

graziano-and-giada-beach
Photo: © Instagram
Graziano di Prima and Giada Lini

At the start of this month, the Strictly dancer revealed that he and his fiancée Giada have been forced to postpone their dream summer wedding until next year. "One year ago since I proposed to @giada.lini to be my future wife," he said on Instagram. "Unfortunately due to the current worldwide situation Giada and I decided to postpone our wedding day to the next year." He added: "We are so sorry for that but wouldn't be possible to celebrate in the best way this year so we decide to celebrate with more love and joy our dream wedding next year!"

mario-fiancee
Photo: © Getty Images
Mario Falcone and Becky Miesner

Former TOWIE star Mario and make-up artist Becky were scheduled to tie the knot on 28 May, but Becky took to social media to announce that the big day has officially been called off. "Thursday 28th May 2020 was going to be our wedding day in Italy but we have decided to cancel due to the current situation, heartbroken," she wrote.

alison-king-david-stuckley
Photo: © Rex
Alison King and David Stuckley

The Coronation Street star, who plays Carla Connor in the ITV soap, had been planning to tie the knot in Greece at the end of May, but the couple have been left with no choice but to cancel amid the current lockdown and travel restrictions preventing both them and their guests from getting there. The 46-year-old was believed to have chosen to marry on one of the Greek islands as it is one of her favourite holiday destinations, and no doubt she and David will be keen to resume their wedding plans as soon as they can.

louisa-lytton-ben-bhanvra-selfie
Photo: © Instagram
Louisa Lytton and Ben Bhanvra

Eastenders star Louisa, who played Ruby Allen in the soap, is due to marry fiancé Ben next year, and it seems the couple are staying hopeful that their big day will go ahead. In response to a comment on Instagram, Louisa wrote: "I'm going to learn a language and continue to plan my wedding and keep praying it’s going ahead." She added, "I mean, please please please, let it be. It's not for a little while so I think we're going to be all right. Scary times."

lucy-mecklenburgh-ryan-thomas
Photo: © Getty Images
Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas

Ryan popped the question to Lucy in June last year, and although Lucy has previously said she couldn't wait to start planning their wedding, the birth of their baby boy Roman has no doubt slowed things down. They're yet to reveal an update on their big day around coronavirus, but keeping Roman safe is surely top of the list.

mark-jordan-laura
Photo: © Getty Images
Mark Jordan and Laura Norton

Emmerdale co-stars Mark and Laura announced their engagement in 2018. Mark was involved in a court case over a series of charges including unlawful wounding in August 2019 and once he was cleared, Laura told Lorraine that they were looking forward to planning their wedding. They too are yet to share an update on their plans.

