8 celebrity brides who rocked short wedding dresses

Today marks one year since Charlotte Casiraghi surprised royal watchers at her civil ceremony to Dimitri Rassam on Saturday by shunning a long wedding dress in favour of a Saint Laurent mini dress. The royal bride proved her style credentials in the brocade dress, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, which featured three bows down the front and a scalloped hemline. Styled with ivory court shoes and her hair down and straight, it was an unconventional bridal look but gorgeous nonetheless. Charlotte later changed into a strapless ivory gown, which she paired with her grandmother Princess Grace’s iconic Cartier diamond necklace.
And Charlotte is not the only famous bride to wear a shorter wedding dress on her big day; celebrities including Fearne Cotton, Keira Knightley and Audrey Hepburn have all opted for tea-length gowns and shorter, to stunning effect. Take a look through the gallery to see more.
Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco
