These SIX celebrity couples are celebrating their first wedding anniversary – look back at their big days

While wedding season has been called to a halt this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, things were looking a lot different in 2019, when not one – but six – high profile couples all married within just two days of each other. Both royalty and Hollywood royalty attended the summer weddings of Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam, Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas – all of which took place in France.
Meanwhile, back in the UK, The Body Coach Joe Wicks married Rosie Jones in a beautiful fairytale setting on Saturday 29 June, and Katharine McPhee wed David Foster in London the day before. Last but not least, Strictly Come Dancing couple Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley surprised fans when they revealed they had eloped to Las Vegas to tie the knot. Phew! See all the photos and details from the weekend wedding extravaganza and how they have celebrated their first anniversary in the gallery…
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev
Meet the Kovalevs! Rachel Riley surprised her Instagram followers when she revealed that she had eloped with long-term boyfriend Pasha Kovalev at the end of June 2019. The Countdown star swapped a traditional white dress for a cream and red patterned mini dress with nude heels, and clutched a bouquet of red roses as she cuddled up to her new husband, who wore a smart blazer and stone-coloured chinos.
One year on, the couple's lives have changed massively, and they celebrated their first anniversary together with their daughter Maven, who was born in December.