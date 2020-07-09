Look back at the Loose Women stars' weddings: Ruth Langsford, Saira Khan and more

While Loose Women fans have been keeping their fingers crossed that Stacey Solomon will get engaged to Joe Swash soon, there's no doubt that if and when they do get married, her close friends and fellow panellists will be in attendance. They may be able to share some pearls of wisdom when it comes to wedding planning too; Andrea McLean married her partner Nick Feeney in November 2017, while Carol McGiffin announced in February 2019 that she had eloped to Thailand a year before. Luckily for us, many of them have shared glimpses at their weddings on social media. Take a look back at the Loose Women stars on their wedding days…
Ruth Langsford's wedding to Eamonn Holmes:
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes married at Hampshire hotel The Elvetham on 26 June 2010, in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. For her big day, Ruth looked divine in a sumptuous creation, by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso. The pearl-coloured silk taffeta confection was sensuously sculpted and delicately adorned with bursts of tiny Swarovski crystals. And Eamonn couldn’t help but get emotional when he first saw his bride. "I had to bite my lip to stop myself from crying," he told HELLO!. "I couldn't look Ruth in the eye, because I knew I wouldn't be able to control the tears." The bride was equally emotional. "As I walked in, I saw all these faces turned towards me, smiling, and then I looked over at Eamonn and I could see in his eyes that he was close to tears," she shared.