See the Coronation Street stars' real-life memorable weddings and engagements

There have been 130 weddings in Coronation Street's 60-year history – some of which were much more successful than others! As viewers look back at the most memorable nuptials in Coronation Street: Weddings, we're reflecting on the romantic real-life weddings and engagement announcements of cast members including Joe Duttine and Sally Carman, Sam Aston and Ryan Thomas…
Joe Duttine and Sally Carman
Coronation Street couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine brightened up the coronavirus lockdown with news of their engagement at the end of March. The couple posted the announcement on social media, with Joe sharing a close-up snap of his fiancée's emerald engagement ring, and Sally sharing a picture of the pair drinking a celebratory glass of champagne. "We've got each other," she wrote.
