16 surprising Hollyoaks real-life wedding and engagement photos

Hollyoaks resumed filming amid the coronavirus pandemic last week, but today it was announced that next week will mark the final episode until September. A teaser will be released straight after the show, giving a look at all the relationship and marital sagas to come, but we're also intrigued by the love lives of the cast off-set. There are some surprising romances between co-stars that you probably never knew about, and certain couples have even tied the knot or are engaged. Take a look...
Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed
Real-life Hollyoaks couple Nadine and Rory have been together since 2017, and Rory popped the question during a trip to Amsterdam just months after their on-screen characters Cleo McQueen and Joel Dexter tied the knot. The pair are now proud parents to their first child Reggie Speed.
