Meet the Loose Women's famous other halves: from Ruth Langsford's to Coleen Nolan's

The Loose Women don't shy away from talking about their relationships on the show, discussing everything from their current husbands and boyfriends to experiences with their former partners. And many of their partners will be familiar to viewers, as they are famous in their own right. Both Ayda Field and Penny Lancaster are married to famous singers, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have become one of the most popular couples on television. But some of the relationships may be a little more surprising! Take a look back at the Loose Women ladies' famous other halves, past and present…
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash
Joe Swash has been a regular guest on Loose Women since dating the show’s youngest panelist, Stacey Solomon. The former X Factor contestant has dated Joe – a former EastEnders actor – for five years, and they welcomed their son Rex together in May 2019.