Vogue Williams and 7 more celebrity brides who wore jumpsuits

Whether you're looking for a second outfit for your wedding reception or have simply decided a wedding dress isn't for you, you can't go wrong with a jumpsuit on your big day, as these celebrity brides all showed.
Vogue Williams swapped a traditional white gown for a jumpsuit at her second wedding to husband Spencer Matthews in 2019, while Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and even royal bride Marie Chevallier have all rocked an all-in-one on their wedding day. Take a look through the gallery for inspiration…
Vogue Williams
Kate Halfpenny was the designer of choice for Vogue Williams' ensemble for her second wedding to Spencer Matthews. Her strapless ivory jumpsuit featured an exquisite overlay skirt which she later removed for the evening celebrations. "As soon as I laid eyes on Vogue in her bridal outfit I thought, 'Lucky me'. I've always known that I make ok decisions but that confirmed it," Spencer told HELLO!, describing the moment he saw his bride.