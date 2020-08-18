﻿
Vogue Williams and 7 more celebrity brides who wore jumpsuits

These famous brides wore a modern alternative to a wedding dress

Vogue Williams and 7 more celebrity brides who wore jumpsuits
Vogue Williams and 7 more celebrity brides who wore jumpsuits

Whether you're looking for a second outfit for your wedding reception or have simply decided a wedding dress isn't for you, you can't go wrong with a jumpsuit on your big day, as these celebrity brides all showed.

Vogue Williams swapped a traditional white gown for a jumpsuit at her second wedding to husband Spencer Matthews in 2019, while Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and even royal bride Marie Chevallier have all rocked an all-in-one on their wedding day. Take a look through the gallery for inspiration…

Vogue Williams

Kate Halfpenny was the designer of choice for Vogue Williams' ensemble for her second wedding to Spencer Matthews. Her strapless ivory jumpsuit featured an exquisite overlay skirt which she later removed for the evening celebrations. "As soon as I laid eyes on Vogue in her bridal outfit I thought, 'Lucky me'. I've always known that I make ok decisions but that confirmed it," Spencer told HELLO!, describing the moment he saw his bride.

Marie Chevallier

Louis Ducruet of Monaco's bride Marie Chevallier surprised by wearing a jumpsuit for their civil ceremony in July 2019. Marie opted for a sophisticated Rosa Clará silk crepe culotte jumpsuit, which featured embroidered lace detailing and open back detail, transforming her into a super chic and modern royal bride.

Michelle Hardwick

Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick channelled her inner Elvis Presley when she married Kate Brooks at the Chapel in the Woods of his former home Graceland, in Memphis. The soap actress donned a plunging ivory jumpsuit with long sleeves, a tie waist and flared trousers for their special day.

Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner also opted for a jumpsuit for her surprise wedding to Joe Jonas in Las Vegas. Her Bevza all-in-one costs around £445, but she traded it in for a stunning Louis Vuitton gown for their main ceremony in France in July.

Billie Faiers

At her Maldivian nuptials, Billie Faiers swapped her full-length wedding dress in favour of something a little more comfortable for her evening reception - a white Zeynep Kartal playsuit which featured a floor-length chiffon overlay so she could party the night away.

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney stunned in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit as she started her wedding weekend in Venice in September 2014. The barrister looed chic in the cream short-sleeved tailored jumpsuit, which featured a black waistband and was accessorised with an oversized hat for her civil ceremony to George Clooney.

Kaley Cuoco

Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco wore a wedding dress for her ceremony to Karl Cook, but later changed into a jumpsuit for their evening reception. The white lace all-in-one featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline and was teamed with white heels, ideal for dancing the night away.

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles was one of the first celebrities to rock a bridal jumpsuit, and we have a feeling the Stéphane Rolland one-piece and cape she wore for her wedding to Alan Ferguson in 2014 will have inspired countless brides in the years that have followed.

