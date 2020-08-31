Ellie Goulding's wedding: the very best photos featuring Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson & more

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Vogue Williams and 7 more celebrity brides who wore jumpsuits
-
7 celebrity and royal couples who got married amid the coronavirus pandemic
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stunned royal fans when they announced they had secretly married in July, less than two months after their...
-
Elizabeth Hurley makes jaws drop in neon beach cover-up
Just when you thought it couldn't get any hotter, Elizabeth Hurley sent temperatures soaring on Tuesday when she shared a photo of herself in an...
-
Nadia Sawalha celebrated for incredible body-positive video
Nadia Sawalha has shared a joyful video of herself jumping into a pool, and the Loose Women star attached an important message, speaking about the...
-
Inside Ellie Goulding's two homes in west London and Oxford