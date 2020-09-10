The longest celebrity engagements of all time

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
9 stunning celebrity home offices to inspire anyone working from home
-
Meghan Markle’s homes before Prince Harry revealed: see inside
-
Lily Allen and 8 more celebrity brides who rocked short wedding dresses
-
Victoria Beckham shares never-before-seen look inside incredible home with David
Victoria Beckham has shared an unseen look inside the country estate in the Cotswolds that she shares with her husband David and their four children...
-
Inside Princess Diana’s private home at Kensington Palace