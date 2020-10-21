﻿
Engagement ring inspiration: 12 stunning designs on Instagram

From emerald stones to traditional bands, these designs will blow you away

Engagement ring inspiration: 12 stunning designs on Instagram
Engagement ring inspiration: 12 stunning designs on Instagram

Bridie Wilkins
Engagement ring inspiration is certainly not short on social media. Last year, searches on Pinterest increased by 40 per cent within six months, and now a whole host of brands are adopting an Instagram-first marketing approach. They’ve since seen huge surges in sales.

For us, this means that our feeds are likely to see a lot more sparkle, while we won’t even need to worry about leaving the house to find our dream engagement ring amid the current coronavirus pandemic- just whittle your faves into an Instagram collection. To make things even easier, we’ve handpicked the ones that’ve caught our eye... 

Make a statement with your engagement ring and choose an emerald cut diamond in a coloured hue (as above). Canary yellow is both sophisticated and stand-out.

Loading the player...
WATCH: 8 of the most iconic engagement rings of all time

Sustainable stones are the number one choice for eco-brides, like CARAT London's lab-grown diamonds.

Take your cue from the Duchess of Cambridge’s engagement ring and opt for an oval sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds. Make it the focal point of your ring finger and team with a minimalist wedding band.

If sentiment takes precedent for you, a split shank running into a single symbolises the union of two paths- the joining of you and your fiancé.  

Choose a combination of stones for an artful approach to your engagement ring. Make blue or purple sapphires the centerpiece, then compliment with delicate white diamonds.

Determine how big your central diamond and the thickness of your band will be. Larger diamonds will appear even bigger against thin bands.

Statement stones aren’t always necessary. Pave diamond bands can also make beautiful engagement rings.

Take the traditional route with a delicate gold band and simple white sapphire.

Frame a central stone with two triangle solitaire diamonds for a modern approach to engagement rings.

Surrounding your main choice of stone with smaller stones will create more surfaces for the light to catch and result in extra sparkle.

Vintage shapes and colours will create a timeless design with enduring appeal.

Rose gold makes a feminine engagement ring choice and will compliment more traditional coloured wedding rings once the big day comes.

