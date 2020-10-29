﻿
18 Photos | Brides

18 romantic celebrity proposals: Lily Collins, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, more

Take note of these jaw-dropping celebrity engagements

18 romantic celebrity proposals: Lily Collins, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, more
You're reading

18 romantic celebrity proposals: Lily Collins, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, more

1/18
Next

Carol Vorderman opens up about third wedding
Chloe Best
Jennifer-Lopez-Alex-Rodriguez-proposal
Photo: © Instagram
1/18

As well as the dazzling (and often insanely expensive) engagement rings, it’s the incredible proposals of these A-listers that are truly mind blowing. They involve helicopter rides, lavish holidays and even oh-so romantic lockdown moments. From Lily Collins to Katy Perry, take all the inspiration you need from these jaw-dropping celeb proposals…

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Ever the perfectionist, the former sports star checked the timing of sunset for a few days in a row and practiced with his assistant so every detail was just right. The rehearsal paid off and Jennifer couldn't have been more delighted with his epic gesture in the Bahamas, and with the emerald-cut diamond, that he offered her. "Locking it down. Futuremrsrodriguez", he wrote in a social media post.

REVEALED: The celebs who were pregnant brides

leigh-anne-pinnock-proposal
2/18

Leigh Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray

Little Mix's Leigh Anne Pinnock's boyfriend and footballer Andre Gray proposed to her during the coronavirus lockdown period, on their fourth anniversary. Andre strung a canopy of fairy lights in their garden and set up an outdoor sofa topped with velvet cushions, and shared photos from the happy moment on Instagram with the caption "Let the caption speak for itself this time. Hasta la muerte." 

MORE: Jade Thirlwall confirms new romance

lily-collins-proposal
Photo: © Instagram
3/18

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins got engaged to Charlie McDowell earlier this year while the couple were on a road trip together. With a backdrop of beautiful mountains, Charlie got down on one knee and surprised Lily with a stunning rose-cut diamond ring. Lily shared a post to announce their engagement and captioned it: "I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together." Aww!

REVEALED: Lily Collins' stunning engagement ring

Nick-Jonas-Priyanka-Chopra-Cannes-film-festival
Photo: © Getty Images
4/18

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

After their third date, the heartthrob singer told his mother he wanted to marry her – "She walked in, and I felt an overwhelming sense of peace and understanding about this next chapter," he said. Nick waited three months, until they were celebrating Priyanka’s birthday in Crete. The Indian movie star was too breathless to respond for 45 seconds.

MORE: Take a look back at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding

Emmy-Rossum-Sam-Esmail-Critics-Choice-Awards
Photo: © Getty Images
5/18

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail

One of their sweet traditions as a couple was to read out loud the romance section of their favourite newspaper, telling the stories of how readers fell in love. As the Phantom of the Opera actress read one article she started to realise that the details were surprisingly familiar. Her handsome director boyfriend Sam had mocked up a copy of the paper but featured their own love story instead.

Sofia-Vergara-Joe-Manganiello-Oscars
Photo: © Instagram
6/18

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Magic Mike star Joe surprised the Colombian beauty by memorising a speech including the phrase 'Eres mi todo' – you are my everything in Spanish – for his proposal on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Christmas Eve. Joe recalls: "We had this big bay window and the sun was going down pink over the mountains. I proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down."

Kristen-Bell-proposal-tweet
Photo: © Twitter
7/18

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Both Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard believed that they shouldn't marry until everyone in the United States had the same right. So when the Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013, Kristen celebrated the news with a very public proposal. "@daxshepard will you marry me? Xo #marriageequality #loveislove," she tweeted to her long-time boyfriend.

John-Stamos-proposal-disney
8/18

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

Fuller House actor John Stamos' proposal was straight out of a Disney fairytale – literally! Disney CEO Bob Iger helped John to cut together a short movie of the most romantic moments from the Disney and Pixar animations, ending with a Little Mermaid display, urging John to "just ask the girl". John played the movie to his Disney-obsessed girlfriend at Disneyland, and of course she said yes!

Animation: Paul Briggs

 

1-Katy-Perry-Orlando-Bloom-engagement
Photo: © Instagram
9/18

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom prepared an elaborate Valentine's Day proposal to Katy Perry in 2019, which involved a helicopter trip over Los Angeles. While Katy thought they were going to an art exhibition, she was surprised when their car pulled up to a helicopter pad, to take them on a private flight. "We had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note to divert," Katy said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "He was going to pull [the ring box] out while I was reading it."

MORE: Adorable photo of Katy Perry's daughter daisy

However, as Orlando subtly tried to pull the ring box out of his pocket without Katy noticing, he ripped the jacket and knocked a champagne bottle with his elbow, almost blowing the special moment. "I'm still reading this note and he's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne and I'm like, 'No, I'm just reading this note, I know you're not doing anything,'" she said.

2-Fleur-East-engaged
Photo: © HELLO!
10/18

Fleur East and Marcel Badiane-Robin

Announcing their happy news with a photoshoot and interview in Japan, a bucket list destination for the couple, Fleur recalls how the fashion designer got down on one knee whilst staying at the Hoshinoya, Tokyo and presented her with a yellow diamond ring. "I said yes immediately!" said the star. "How Marcel did everything was just wonderful. We're in a really traditional Japanese hotel and there were petals on the bed and champagne – when we first got here I was like, 'Oh my goodness, this hotel goes above and beyond!' Then I turned around and he was there, with the ring. He said: 'Fleur East, will you be my wife?'

"I couldn't believe it. The ring is so beautiful and yellow is my favourite colour. Me and Marcel have been together for nine years so we've spoken about marriage a lot, and he knew exactly what I wanted. It's perfect. I cried instantly."

10-Pink-Carey-Hart
Photo: © Getty Images
11/18

Pink and Carey Hart

Always one to stand out of the crowd, pop singer Pink proposed to motorcycle racer Carey Hart during one of his races in Mammoth Lakes, California. The award-winning artist held up a pit-board on which she had written the words "Will you marry me?" When Carey completed another lap without stopping, Pink changed the words on the sign to "I'm serious!" Carey promptly pulled out of the race and picked her up.

7-Kim-Kardashian-Kanye-West-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
12/18

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kanye West chose to propose to Kim Kardashian on her 33rd birthday, whisking her away to a ballpark where he surprised her by popping the question in front of her family and friends, with the words "Please marry me!" written on the scoreboard.

MORE: 10 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings

3-Rio-Ferdinand-Kate-Wright-proposal
Photo: © Instagram
13/18

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand proposed to girlfriend Kate Wright during a family holiday in Abu Dhabi, as his children looked on. The lavish proposal took place on the rooftop of the St. Regis Abu Dhabi hotel, and Rio later shared a photo writing: "She said yes. How these 3 kids kept it a secret I'll never know."

RELATED: 10 of the most romantic royal proposals

4-Marc-Jacobs-proposal
Photo: © Instagram
14/18

Marc Jacobs and Charly Defrancesco

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs organised a flash mob to perform a dance routine to Prince's hit song Kiss before getting down on one knee in an unusual location - a branch of the Mexican-inspired fast food chain Chipotle in New York in April 2018.

5-Vogue-Williams-Spencer-Matthews-engaged
15/18

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams

Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews proposed to Vogue Williams on a romantic date night to see The Lion King in London's West End. The couple were given a backstage tour of The Lyceum Theatre following the show, and Spencer got down on one knee when they were on stage.

6-Eva-Longoria-Jose-Baston-engagement
Photo: © Instagram
16/18

Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston

Eva Longoria's partner Jose Antonio Baston pulled out all the stops for his proposal, which took place in the middle of the desert while the couple were travelling in Dubai. The TV executive created a romantic set up with Persian rugs and pillows in the middle of the desert sand dunes, where he got down on one knee.

8-Tom-Cruise-Katie-Holmes-war-of-the-worlds
Photo: © Getty Images
17/18

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

After just two months of dating, Tom Cruise chose the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris as the setting for his proposal to Katie Holmes in 2005. "Yes, I proposed to her," the Oblivion actor told reporters after the event. "It was early this morning at the Eiffel Tower, so I haven’t slept at all. Today is a magnificent day for me," he gushed. "I'm engaged to a magnificent woman."

9-Brad-Pitt-Angelina-Jolie-gala
Photo: © Getty Images
18/18

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Hollywood star Brad Pitt made his proposal to actress Angelina Jolie in 2012 a family affair when he gathered the couple’s six children and presented his wife-to-be with a custom-designed, diamond engagement ring. Estimated to be 16 carats and worth £325,000, Angelina "cried and smiled" before hugging her kids and showing them the ring.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.