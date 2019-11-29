﻿
15 Photos | Brides

Celeb brides' second wedding dresses revealed: Lisa Faulkner, Rochelle Humes, Ellie Goulding, more

Billie Faiers and Chrissy Teigen couldn't settle on one dress, either

Celeb brides' second wedding dresses revealed: Lisa Faulkner, Rochelle Humes, Ellie Goulding, more
You're reading

Celeb brides' second wedding dresses revealed: Lisa Faulkner, Rochelle Humes, Ellie Goulding, more

1/15
Next

14 of the best short wedding dresses of 2020
Chloe Best
chrissy-teigen-wedding-dress
1/15

Coronavirus may have halted your wedding plans for now, but that does not stop you bridal dreaming! When lockdown is over and weddings are back on, there's a good chance you may wish to settle on not one, but two gorgeous wedding gowns. Following in the footsteps of royal brides including the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie who both changed for their evening reception, these famous brides got changed ready for their post-ceremony celebrations. Take a look through the gallery to see some of our all-time favourite outfit changes…  

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy wore three incredible Vera Wang wedding dresses when she married singer John Legend. Her reception dress was a show-stopping red number. The strapless fishtail gown featured a full ruffled hem and was perfect for taking to the dancefloor.

SEE: Celeb brides who wore colour on their wedding days

1-Lisa-Faulkner-second-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
2/15

Lisa Faulkner

After wearing a dress with a high lace neckline and cap sleeves for her wedding ceremony with John Torode in October, Lisa Faulkner changed into an ivory satin gown with spaghetti straps and a gathered waistband for their reception. A picture shared by the bride's sister Victoria offered a glimpse at Lisa's second wedding look, as she shared a private moment with her new husband.

katharine-mcphee-wedding-dress-blue
3/15

Katharine McPhee

When Katharine McPhee married David Foster in 2019, one dress just wasn’t enough. There was no mistaking what her 'something blue' was for her wedding day – as she stepped out in a gorgeous silky blue dress for her glittering wedding reception. 

REVEALED: The most romantic celeb proposals

2-Hailey-Bieber-Vera-Wang-second-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
4/15

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber changed into a Vera Wang slip dress and trainers for a more relaxed – but ultra-stylish – reception look at her wedding to Justin Bieber in September. The fashion designer shared a look at Hailey's ivory wedding dress on Instagram, writing: "Too cool for school. Laughing bride." The custom gown was crafted from silk charmeuse and featured an asymmetric cowl neck with a plunging back, hand-draped sleeve and criss-cross strap accent at the back.

GALLERY: 10 celebrity brides who wore Vera Wang wedding dresses

3-Rochelle-Humes-second-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
5/15

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes also had an outfit change on her wedding day to husband Marvin in 2012, switching her fishtail Vera Wang dress in favour of something more suited to dance the night away – a strapless ruffled mini dress with an embellished satin waist belt and accessorised with a birdcage fascinator.

4-Mery-Perello-second-wedding-dress-sketch
6/15

Rafa Nadal's bride Mery Perello

Rosa Clara was the designer for both of Rafa Nadal's bride Mery Perelló's wedding dresses, and we can't help but get Meghan Markle vibes from her second gown, a sleeveless halterneck design with jewel embellishment all over, which is reminiscent of the Duchess' Stella McCartney wedding dress.

REVEALED: Celeb brides who wore Alexander McQueen like Kate Middleton

1-Ellie-Goulding-Stella-McCartney-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
7/15

Ellie Goulding

Ellie had not one, but five outfits on her wedding day, all created by some of the world’s top fashion designers. Her second wedding dress was remarkably different to the Chloé gown she wore for her ceremony; the bride changed into an off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney gown with a thigh-high split and diamond trim detail. Gorgeous.

2-Inthefrow-Philippa-Lepley-dress
8/15

Victoria Magrath, InTheFrow

Influencer Victoria Magrath swapped her understated Phillipa Lepley wedding dress for the princess dress of dreams by the same designer at her French wedding at the end of August. Sharing a look at the dazzling gown on Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Couldn’t wait any longer to show you my evening dress. A full bodice of pearls and sparkles and a princess tulle sparkled skirt made for me by Phillipa Lepley. What wedding dreams are made of. I LOVE THIS VIDEO."

3-Leona-Lewis-second-wedding-dress
9/15

Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis sparkled in a sequin embellished blush pink gown by Inbal Dror at the Wedding Gallery in London for her wedding reception. The stunning tulle gown featured spaghetti straps, a V-neckline and delicate embroidery on the bodice and skirt. The bride wore her hair tied back into an elegant bun and added a headband with crystal stars to complete the look. Her shoes were custom designed by the vegan luxury brand Cult of Coquette.

(Photos: La Dichosa)

4-Billie-Faiers-wedding-playsuit
Photo: © Rex
10/15

Billie Faiers

With an exotic Maldivian beach setting, it’s no surprise that Billie Faiers was keen to change out of her full-length wedding dress in favour of something a little more comfortable for her evening reception. The bride partied the night away in a white Zeynep Kartal playsuit which featured a floor-length chiffon overlay.

MORE: How to score the perfect second-hand wedding dress

4-Katherine-Schwarzenegger-second-wedding-dress
11/15

Katherine Schwarzenegger

A sketch released by Giorgio Armani showed how Katherine Schwarzenegger swapped her strapless fitted gown for a second ivory silk satin wedding dress on her big day in June 2018. The second dress had a plunging back and draped sleeves, with a long train that Katherine lifted up via a wrist loop. Katherine wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, with a dazzling hair slide to complete the look.

6-Sabrina-Dhowre-second-wedding-dress
12/15

Sabrina Dhowre

While Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina wore an incredible Vera Wang gown for their wedding ceremony, she gave a nod to her Somalian roots with two other dresses at their wedding in Morocco. Photos shared by Sabrina on Instagram show the bride dressed in a bespoke one-shoulder maxi dress by Maatano. The gown had a contrasting tie around the waist and split leg, which offered a look at Sabrina’s strappy white heels.

Photo: Instagram

GALLERY: 14 of the most unconventional celebrity wedding outfits

7-Chiara-Ferragni-second-wedding-dress
13/15

Chiara Ferragni

The Blonde Salad influencer Chiara Ferragni was lucky enough to have two custom Dior wedding dresses for her big day in September 2018. Her second dress was completely bespoke, had the couple's love story stitched on to it along with some of Chiara’s husband Fedez's lyrics. The fashion house posted a picture of the beautiful dress on its Instagram page, along with the caption: "From an eye to a small lion, representing their son Leone, along with the lyrics of the song 'Favorisca I Sentimenti' written by Fedez, these delicate embroideries symbolically and romantically recount key moments in the young couple's life."

Photo: Instagram

8-Kaley-Cuoco-wedding-jumpsuit
Photo: © Instagram
14/15

Kaley Cuoco

Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco certainly looked ready to party in her white lace jumpsuit for her reception with Karl Cook. The Tadashi Shoji design had a plunging tulle illusion neckline and nude lining, with flared legs, and cost a budget-friendly $498 (around £404).

GALLERY: Celebrity brides who wore short wedding dresses

9-Poppy-Delevingne-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
15/15

Poppy Delevingne

Rather than wearing a second wedding dress, Poppy Delevingne wore a multi-purpose Chanel design on her wedding day. The ivory floral-embellished gown featured a detachable skirt, which instantly took it from day to dancefloor. Clever!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.