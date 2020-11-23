﻿
13 show-stopping royal wedding hats you have to see

A royal wouldn’t be a royal without a collection of incredible wedding hats. It's an age-old British tradition for guests to honour the bride and groom by wearing one and we have been treated to an array of styles over the years. Some statement pieces worn by the royal family have drawn just as much fanfare as the bride's dress. Here are the best royal wedding hat looks of all time...

Princess Anne and Princess Margaret

Princess Anne chose an impressive yellow and white floral style fascinator with a tulle overlay for the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, while Princess Margaret opted for a plaited pink hat with fringing.

The Queen

When the Queen attended Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's secret ceremony on 17 July 2020, she opted for a powder blue hat adorned with a pink and green tulle flower. 

The Queen Mother

All eyes were on the Queen Mother and her green feathered hat at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Queen Mother and Princess Margaret

The Queen Mother and Princess Margaret made a statement in bold purple and blue with feathers and fringing for the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana opted for a green hat complete with large bow at the front for the wedding of Helen Windsor and Tim Taylor.

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth attended the wedding of her son Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones wearing an impressive purple feather creation.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne watched her brother Prince Charles wed Camilla Parker Bowles wearing a vibrant blue fascinator complete with matching veil.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice stole the show at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in a bold butterfly fascinator.

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla gave fascinators a whole new meaning when she attended the wedding of Zara Philips and Mike Tindall wearing a jaw-dropping floral design.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Sisters Beatrice and Eugenie's fascinators for Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding were so impressive they even spawned their own parody Facebook account. 

Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla wore a very large pink ruffled fascinator to the nuptials of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Princess Anne

When Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston said I do in 2019, Princess Anne went for a navy and yellow look complete with matching hat.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice attended Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding at St George's Chapel wearing a cream design complete with large floral and bow feature.

Need inspiration?

Fascinator, £8.10,

SHOP NOW
Yellow pillbox fascinator, £25, Dorothy Perkins

SHOP NOW
Fascinator, £49,

SHOP NOW

