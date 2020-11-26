15 celebrities who defied the odds by getting married in 2020

An unprecedented year is the only way to sum up 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on a great number of wedding days. Many have been postponed or cancelled altogether, but some couples have persevered with their "I do" plans – and this includes the A-list. From royal couple Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, to Scarlett Johansson's secret nuptials, here are the celebrity couples who got married in 2020…
Lily Allen and David Harbour
Lily Allen and David Harbour married in Las Vegas in September, in a ceremony that featured a performance from an Elvis Presley impersonator. The mum-of-two has since shared several photos from the ceremony on Instagram, revealing that her daughters were bridesmaids, and they celebrated afterwards by going for In-N-Out burgers.
