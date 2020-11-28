17 couples who found love on Dancing on Ice, Strictly and other reality TV shows

﻿
Love is in the air!

Chloe Best
Reality TV shows like Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity can not only be a great way for celebrities to give their careers a boost, but their love lives too! Strictly has become well known for the partnerships it creates off the dancefloor, and there are other celebrities who have gone on to marry and start families with other halves they have met on reality shows including Dancing on Ice and The Jump. Scroll through the gallery to see 16 celebrities who met on reality TV…

Dancing On Ice

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane

Dancing on Ice pro Brianne Delcourt announced her engagement to Kevin Kilbane on 5 February, just four months after they met when they were partnered together on the show. Proudly showing off her beautiful diamond ring, the 39-year-old wrote: "He was worth the wait. Kev, you've made me the happiest girl in the world. You're my fairytale ending."

She also shared a video of the moment Kev proposed, taken by onlookers at a nearby table in the restaurant. Former footballer Kevin, 43, can be seen serenading his girlfriend before dropping down on one knee and asking Brianne to be his wife. "He couldn't have been more perfect," she captioned the footage. "I love you @kdkilbane77 02.04.2020."

Samia Ghadie Sylvain Longchambon DOI
Photo: © Getty Images
2/17

Sylvain Longchambon and Samia Ghadie

Corrie star Samia Ghadie found love on the ice in 2013, when she was partnered with pro skater Sylvain Longchambon. The couple married in August 2016 and are now parents to son Yves, who was born in September 2015.

Sylvain-Longchambon-Jennifer-Metcalfe
Photo: © Getty Images
3/17

Sylvain Longchambon and Jennifer Metcalfe

Prior to falling in love with his now-wife Samia Ghadie, Dancing on Ice professional skater Sylvain Longchambon dated Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe for two years after meeting on the show. Jennifer claimed Sylvain ended their relationship on Christmas Day in 2012 after developing feelings for Samia, who he went on to marry.

David Seaman Frankie Poultney DOI
Photo: © Getty Images
4/17

David Seaman and Frankie Poultney

The longest lasting Dancing on Ice romance is that between David Seaman and Frankie Poultney who competed together on the ITV series in 2008. Former footballer David proposed in 2013 and the couple tied the knot in 2015.

Ashley Roberts Giovanni Pernice Strictly
Photo: © Getty Images
5/17

Strictly Come Dancing

Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice

Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts and professional dancer Giovanni Pernice's romance came to light over Christmas 2018, and quickly became serious, with the couple publicly sharing their love for each other on social media. However, Giovanni announced their split at the end of January 2020 after a one-year relationship, and said they had made the decision to stay friends.

Giovanni-Pernice-Georgia-May-Foote-Strictly
Photo: © Getty Images
6/17

Giovanni Pernice and Georgia May Foote

Prior to settling down with Ashley Roberts, Giovanni Pernice dated another former Strictly contestant – Georgia May Foote. The couple were together for nine months after competing on the show in 2015, and even moved in together in London. However, they announced their split in August 2016.

Kevin-Clifton-Stacey-Dooley-Strictly
Photo: © Getty Images
7/17

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley

After winning the Strictly glitterball together in 2018, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton went public with their relationship in May following her split from boyfriend Sam Tucknott. In August, Stacey opened up about their romance for the very first time, telling told The Guardian: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy." She added: "That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds." However, Stacey was full of praise when probed further about her boyfriend. "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky," she commented.

Dianne Buswell Joe Sugg Strictly
Photo: © Getty Images
8/17

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

One of the newest Strictly couples is Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg, who confirmed their romance after the final of the 2018 series in December. The pair have been inseparable since they met, and moved in together in summer 2019.

Kara-Tointon-Artem-Strictly-Come-Dancing
Photo: © Getty Images
9/17

Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev

Kara Tointon started dating professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev when they were partnered together on Strictly in 2010. The pair – who went on to win their series – dated for four years before they confirmed their split in 2014. Kara is now engaged to Marius Jensen, with whom she shares her baby son Frey.

Gemma Atkinson Gorka Marquez Brits
Photo: © Getty Images
10/17

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Not only did Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez start dating after meeting on Strictly in 2017, they've also started a family together! The couple confirmed they were dating in February 2018 after months of speculation, and have since moved in together in Manchester and welcomed their daughter Mia.

Rachel Riley Pasha Kovalev Strictly
Photo: © Getty Images
11/17

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Countdown's Rachel Riley is loved-up with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev after meeting on Strictly in 2013. At the time, Rachel was in her first year of marriage to high school sweetheart Jamie Gilbert; the former couple announced their split in November 2013, following her appearance on the dancing show. Rachel and Pasha secretly married in Las Vegas in June 2019, and welcomed their daughter Maven together in December.

Flavia Cacace Jimi Mistry Strictly
Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

Flavia Cacace and Jimi Mistry

Another Strictly Come Dancing couple who have gone on to tie the knot is Flavia Cacace and Jimi Mistry, who first met when they were paired together on the show in 2010. The couple married at London's St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in December 2013, one year after Jimi proposed.

Kristina Rihanoff Ben Cohen
Photo: © Getty Images
13/17

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen

Ben Cohen started dating his former Strictly dance partner Kristina Rihanoff in 2015, after being paired together on the show in 2013. At the time Ben was married, but he has since divorced former wife Abby and settled down with Kristina, and the pair welcomed their daughter Mila in June 2016.

Lisa-Faulkner-John-Torode
Photo: © Getty Images
14/17

Celebrity MasterChef

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode met when the Holby City actress competed on – and went on to win – Celebrity MasterChef in 2010. John was married to his former wife Jessica at the time, while Lisa was married to Chris Coghill, but the couple’s friendship blossomed into romance after their respective marital splits. Now happily living and working together on their own ITV show, the couple announced their engagement over Christmas 2018.

Marc-Bannerman-Cerys-Matthews-Im-a-Celebrity
Photo: © Rex
15/17

I'm a Celebrity

Marc Bannerman and Cerys Matthews

Former EastEnders actor Marc Bannerman started dating Catatonia singer Cerys Matthews after they met in the I'm a Celebrity jungle in 2007. Their relationship lasted just three months before Cerys called it quits the following February, saying they were ill-matched from the start.

Peter Andre Katie Price Im a celebrity
Photo: © Getty Images
16/17

Peter Andre and Katie Price

Who can forget the romance that blossomed between Katie Price and Peter Andre in the I'm a Celebrity jungle in 2004? The couple married the following year and welcomed their two children Junior and Princess, before calling it quits in 2009.

Vogue Williams Spencer Matthews The Jump
Photo: © Getty Images
17/17

The Jump

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams met while competing on Channel 4 winter sports show The Jump, but their lives have changed completely in that time. As well as marrying at Spencer's family's Scottish estate in summer 2018, they also welcomed their baby son Theodore just a few months later.

