17 couples who found love on Dancing on Ice, Strictly and other reality TV shows

Reality TV shows like Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity can not only be a great way for celebrities to give their careers a boost, but their love lives too! Strictly has become well known for the partnerships it creates off the dancefloor, and there are other celebrities who have gone on to marry and start families with other halves they have met on reality shows including Dancing on Ice and The Jump. Scroll through the gallery to see 16 celebrities who met on reality TV…
Dancing On Ice
Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane
Dancing on Ice pro Brianne Delcourt announced her engagement to Kevin Kilbane on 5 February, just four months after they met when they were partnered together on the show. Proudly showing off her beautiful diamond ring, the 39-year-old wrote: "He was worth the wait. Kev, you've made me the happiest girl in the world. You're my fairytale ending."
She also shared a video of the moment Kev proposed, taken by onlookers at a nearby table in the restaurant. Former footballer Kevin, 43, can be seen serenading his girlfriend before dropping down on one knee and asking Brianne to be his wife. "He couldn't have been more perfect," she captioned the footage. "I love you @kdkilbane77 02.04.2020."