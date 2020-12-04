11 celebrity couples whose 2020 weddings have been cancelled due to coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed most of 2020, many couples were faced with the sad prospect of postponing or cancelling their wedding days. Celebrities such as Katy Perry, JLo, Amy Dowden and Lucy Mecklenburgh were supposed to be getting married in 2020 and have all had to change their big day plans.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy and Orlando originally had plans to tie the knot in Japan this summer but have reportedly postponed their big day due to coronavirus and the inability to travel. However, reports say that Katy was excited to walk down the aisle while she is pregnant, so there is speculation as to how long they will hold off for. Orlando told The Times, "I'm not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we're going to be travelling and don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable." There is also the chance that the pair might hold a private ceremony at home, and reschedule big celebrations for Japan, once it is safe to do so.