21 of the most stylish celebrity bridesmaids' dresses: from Holly Willoughby to Pippa Middleton

As the coronavirus regulation tiers in England allow wedding ceremonies to go ahead, you may be looking for a little bridesmaid inspiration… What better place to start than with celebrities who once were gorgeous bridesmaids?
REVEALED: Celebs who got married while pregnant
They may be used to being in the spotlight, but these celebrities were happy to take a step back to be maids for their friends and family. Strictly host Claudia Winkleman, Beyoncé Knowles and Rihanna are among the stars who have taken on bridesmaid duties in recent years, and who can forget Pippa Middleton's scene-stealing appearance at her sister the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011? Take a look back at some of our favourite celebrity bridesmaids' dresses, and maybe even get inspiration for your own, with our round-up…
Frankie Bridge
How gorgeous did Frankie Bridge look as maid of honour at her best friend's wedding? The mum-of-two wore a pale pink floor-length camisole dress, which was complemented perfectly by her all-white bouquet.