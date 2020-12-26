11 heartwarming stories of how these celebrity and royal couples met

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Harry and Meghan first met on a blind date in 2016. "We were introduced by a mutual friend," Harry told the BBC, and it seems that Meghan's lack of royal knowledge served in their favour. "Because I'm from the States, you don't grow up with the same understanding of the royal family," she said in the same interview. "I didn't know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked when our friend said that she wanted to set us up was, 'Well is he nice?' Cause if he wasn't kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense."
And kind he most certainly was. "We met for a drink," Meghan added, "and then I think very quickly into that we said, 'Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again.'"
