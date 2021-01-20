Celeb proposals that were surprisingly low-key – just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

From paradise island settings to football stadium engagements, the A-list are well known for their jaw-dropping proposals, however, some stars prefer to keep their celebrations a little more low-key. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting engaged at home while roasting a chicken to Emily Ratajkowski's impromptu restaurant proposal with no ring, these celebs aren't afraid to do things a little differently…
SEE: TV celebs' astonishing engagement rings: Amanda Holden, Vogue Williams, Myleene Klass and more
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
As royal proposals go, Prince Harry kept it very humble. During a BBC interview, the couple explained the context for their very low-key engagement at home in Nottingham Cottage. Prince Harry said: "It happened here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us," to which Meghan interjected: "Just a cosy night, it was - what we were doing just roasting chicken… and it just - just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."