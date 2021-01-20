﻿
8 Photos | Brides

Celeb proposals that were surprisingly low-key – just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

Some of these celebs got engaged at home

Celeb proposals that were surprisingly low-key – just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's
You're reading

Celeb proposals that were surprisingly low-key – just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

1/8
Next

Emma Louise Connolly reveals what she nearly wore on wedding day with Oliver Proudlock
Rachel Avery
harry-meghan-proposal
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

From paradise island settings to football stadium engagements, the A-list are well known for their jaw-dropping proposals, however, some stars prefer to keep their celebrations a little more low-key. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting engaged at home while roasting a chicken to Emily Ratajkowski's impromptu restaurant proposal with no ring, these celebs aren't afraid to do things a little differently…

SEE: TV celebs' astonishing engagement rings: Amanda Holden, Vogue Williams, Myleene Klass and more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As royal proposals go, Prince Harry kept it very humble. During a BBC interview, the couple explained the context for their very low-key engagement at home in Nottingham Cottage. Prince Harry said: "It happened here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us," to which Meghan interjected: "Just a cosy night, it was - what we were doing just roasting chicken… and it just - just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."

amal-george-clooney
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

George and Amal Clooney

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, George reminisced about his super-sweet proposal to Amal in 2014. He said: "After dinner, I told her there was a lighter to light the candle in the drawer, and she reached back and pulled out a ring." The star was down on one knee and he also put together a playlist with his late aunt Rosemary Clooney's songs on it. He admitted: "It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes, because she was so shocked."

RELATED: Beyoncé's engagement ring is 28x more expensive than Meghan Markle's - prices revealed

amy-schumer-proposal
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer opened up about her very surprising proposal during her Netflix documentary to reveal that she was woken up to be asked for her hand in marriage! She candidly relived the moment: "He comes in and I just, like, took one earplug out, I was, like, 'Eh?' And he just kind of threw the ring box at me and he goes, 'I got you this.' I open it and he goes, 'Do you want me to get down on one knee?' And I’m like... 'I guess not.'" The pair then got married a week later!

elle-degeneres-portia
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi

Ellen and Portia's proposal story includes a pet fish! Yes, really. As reported by People, the couple had just got a pet goldfish and whilst they were fascinated watching the fish, Ellen said: "This is a pretty romantic moment, right?' And Portia replied: "Every moment with you is romantic," which is when Ellen whipped out the ring!

LOOK: Inside Ellen and Portia's jaw-dropping home together

ellie-goulding-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding recalled her low-key engagement whilst on The Jonathan Ross Show: "We were having maybe a couple of drinks and we were doing a Jigsaw puzzle. He likes them. I think it was quite an easy one. Probably 400 (pieces). Anyway, I think he was getting bored of it and then he proposed. It was quite romantic for some reason."

emily-ratajkowski-proposal
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Model Emily Ratajkowski's proposal took place in a restaurant (classic) but with no ring (not so classic) - but when Sebastian fashioned one out of the paperclip which held the bill together, Emily simply couldn’t say no! The couple continued to defy tradition when Emily got married in a jumpsuit at City Hall.

lisa-and-george
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Lisa Snowdon and George Smart

When presenter Lisa marked the four-year anniversary of her engagement, she shared details of her sweet but low-key proposal. She wrote: "This day 4 years ago @i_smarticus surprised me beyond with the most gorgeous act of love and commitment. It was a Saturday morning, we were in bed in our PJs drinking coffee and I will never forget that day for as long as I live."

READ: Lisa Snowdon makes surprising wedding revelation

vicky-mcclure-engaged
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen

Fellow actor Jonny Owen proposed to Line of Duty star Vicky McClure on Christmas Day in 2017. Vicky spoke to the Nottingham Post about her very casual proposal and said: "He popped the question over a cup of tea - we moved onto the bubbles by 8.30am." It transpires, he actually hid the ring where they keep the teabags!

REVEALED: Everything you need to know about Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen's love story

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.