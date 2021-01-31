﻿
Dancing on Ice stars' wedding and engagement photos: Holly Willoughby, Ashley Banjo & more

From the hosts and judges to the new contestants

Dancing on Ice is once again captivating viewers following its return to ITV in January, with Rebekah Vardy and Jason Donovan among the contestants striving for skating success. But have you ever wondered who are their other halves cheering them on? Find out and take a look back at the weddings and engagements of not only the 2021 contestants, but also the hosts and judging panel.

The Dancing on Ice judges:

John Barrowman

Doctor Who star John Barrowman entered a civil partnership with his partner Scott Gill in December 2006, hosting a small ceremony in Cardiff attended by friends and family. In 2013, they became one of the first same-sex couples to marry in California, just one day after the California Supreme Court overturned a ban on same-sex weddings.

STORY: Who is John Barrowman's husband?

Talking about the special occasion in an interview with The Mirror, John said at the time: "I started welling up when we said our vows. It was the same with our civil partnership. I think it was because I never thought we'd be able to do it. Scott and I felt completely different after our civil ceremony, like we’d made a big step. But after this I feel very proud, happy and chuffed. It feels right."

Photo: WhoSay

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings of all time

Holly Willoughby wedding
Photo: © ITV
Holly Willoughby:

Holly married producer Dan Baldwin in August 2007. The This Morning presenter, who has since welcomed three children with her husband, shared a glimpse at their big day in a segment on the ITV show and told viewers: "The one thing I wish I'd known for my wedding day is – and I think I did know this but I still think it doesn't go in – everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."

GALLERY: Look back on Holly Willoughby's wedding

Ashley Banjo wedding
Photo: © Facebook
Ashley Banjo:

Dancing on Ice judge and Diversity star Ashley Banjo tied the knot with Francesca Abbott in July 2015. Following the wedding, Ashley shared a sweet wedding photo on Facebook, and he has since posted more on Instagram, saying: "Life moves so fast it scares me sometimes… but it’s hard to describe how lucky I feel having you to share it with."

Christopher Dean wedding 1991
Photo: © Rex
Christopher Dean:

Christopher Dean has been married twice in the past. He is seen here on his wedding day to Isabelle Duchesnay in 1991, but the pair divorced in 1993. In 1994 the skater married Jill Trenary, but they parted ways in 2010. Christopher has been in a relationship with Dancing on Ice head coach Karen Barber since 2011.

rebekah vardy jamie wedding a
Photo: © HELLO!
The Dancing on Ice Contestants:

Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie, Leicester City and England striker, exchanged vows on 25 May 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire. The nuptials were a lavish affair, boasting a star-studded guest list, including One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, rapper Tinchy Strider, Serge of rock band Kasabian and Jamie's Leicester City team-mates.

SEE: Rebekah Vardy's wedding dress had a royal touch - see photos

jason donovan wife a
Photo: © Instagram
Jason Donovan

Neighbours star Jason Donovan married his wife Angela in a secret ceremony in Bali on 25 May 2008. He has kept photos from the big day private, but he did share this rare photo of himself and his wife on their 20th wedding anniversary.

rufus-hound-wife
Photo: © Getty Images
Rufus Hound

Rufus Hound married his wife Beth Johnson in 2007, but announced that they had split after 13 years of marriage in October 2020. The pair tied the knot in Vegas's Little White Wedding Chapel just four months after they first met in 2007, at Reading Festival. They share two children together: Alby and Hilda.

sonny fay lauren faith engaged a
Photo: © Instagram
Sonny Jay

Capital FM DJ Sonny Jay proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren Faith, during a trip to Mykonos in the summer of 2020. The couple shared a series of videos and photos from the moment on a boat, and had been dating for three years previously.

Billie-Faiers-wedding
Photo: © ITV
Billie Shepherd

The Mummy Diaries star Billie Shepherd and husband Greg got married at a luxurious resort in the Maldives, with 95 guests in attendance, including sister Samantha Faiers and fellow TOWIE star Ferne McCann.

