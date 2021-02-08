14 celebs who got engaged or married on Valentine's Day: Katy Perry, Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga and more

Valentine’s Day: the most romantic day of the entire year. It's no wonder so many celebrities chose to get married or propose to their other halves on this special date. The likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Salma Hayek and Christina Aguilera all have 14th February in common. Scroll through to see which celebrities have got engaged or married on Valentine's Day…
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine's Day 2019, during a romantic helicopter ride after a dinner date. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was obviously confident that Katy wouldn't turn him down, as he had already gathered friends and family nearby for an engagement party so they could all celebrate together straight away.
MORE: Unique celebrity engagement rings you need to see