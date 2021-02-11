﻿
Loose Women stars' breathtaking engagement rings: Stacey Solomon, Frankie Bridge, Christine Lampard, more

Andrea McLean and Carole McGiffin also have impressive diamonds

Loose Women stars' breathtaking engagement rings: Stacey Solomon, Frankie Bridge, Christine Lampard, more
Loose Women stars' breathtaking engagement rings: Stacey Solomon, Frankie Bridge, Christine Lampard, more

1/12
Chloe Best
Jane-Moore-engagement-ring
Photo: © Rex
1/12

We can always count on the flawless cast of the hit ITV show Loose Women to bring a little sparkle to our day. Speaking of sparkle, can you remember how blingy some of the Loose Women panellists' engagement rings were? Allow us to refresh your memory…

Jane Moore

Journalist Jane Moore has been married to Gary Farrow since 2002 and has the most striking engagement ring – a diamond-encrusted ring that is complemented by a plain gold wedding band.

Loading the player...
2/12

WATCH: The most iconic celebrity engagement rings of all time

stacey-solomon-engaged
3/12

Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash proposed to Stacey Solomon on Christmas Eve 2020, and the star has been flashing her sparkler ever since. She revealed that the ring itself has a sentimental meaning: "Sometimes I take it off just to look inside it. Because inside it is two Australian Opals. Opal is my birthstone and Australia is where we fell in love. It gives me goosebumps every time I look at them."

frankie-bridge-ring
4/12

Frankie Bridge

Frankie got engaged to footballer Wayne Bridge in 2013, and she wears a 3.5-carat canary yellow diamond. Speaking on Capital Radio's Breakfast Show, The Saturdays star explained the proposal: "Wayne took me to a hotel and he got my dogs involved. I didn't know my dogs were there and they came in in little bride and groom outfits. And Pixie had the ring around her neck on a ribbon."

Lisa-Riley-engagement-ring
Photo: © Instagram
5/12

Lisa Riley

Regular Loose Women guest panellist and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley announced her engagement to long-term partner Al in May 2018, with a glimpse at her beautiful engagement ring – a platinum band with one central diamond.

Penny-Lancaster-engagement-ring
Photo: © Rex
6/12

Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart presented Penny Lancaster with a sparkling princess-cut diamond engagement ring set on a platinum band studded with smaller diamonds when he proposed. The couple married in Italy in 2007, and renewed their vows to celebrate their tenth anniversary in 2017.

Carol McGiffin engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
7/12

Carol McGiffin

Carol became engaged to her boyfriend Mark Cassidy in 2008, when he popped the question with a round cut diamond ring set on a platinum band. The couple finally married in February 2018 after a ten-year engagement, but Carol didn’t share their happy news until they had already celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Andrea McLean engagement ring
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

Andrea McLean

Long-term Loose Women host Andrea McLean announced her engagement to Nick Feeney in August 2017, sharing a look at her beautiful diamond engagement ring in an Instagram post. The couple tied the knot just four months later in December 2017.

Ruth Langsford engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
9/12

Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes proposed to Ruth Langsford in March 2009, after a 12-year relationship. Ruth’s beautiful engagement ring features a large emerald cut diamond on a platinum band set with pave diamonds. The couple married in June 2010 in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

Christine Lampard engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
10/12

Christine Lampard

Christine was presented with a stunning solitaire diamond ring with a platinum band worth an estimated £120,000 when Frank Lampard proposed in 2011. The couple married in December 2015 and have since welcomed their first child, a daughter called Patricia, together.

Denise Welch engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
11/12

Denise Welch

It’s been nearly six years since Denise Welch married Lincoln Townley after a whirlwind relationship. The Loose Women star wears a stunning diamond engagement ring with a platinum or white gold band.

Nadia Sawalha engagement ring
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Nadia Sawalha

Nadia wears several rings alongside the diamond engagement ring she was given by her husband Mark Adderley, who she married in June 2002.

