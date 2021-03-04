﻿
9 Photos | Brides

9 celebrity brides who wore their wedding dresses twice: Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis, Lisa Faulkner and more

Amanda Holden and Keira Knightley wore their dresses again, too

9 celebrity brides who wore their wedding dresses twice: Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis, Lisa Faulkner and more
You're reading

9 celebrity brides who wore their wedding dresses twice: Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis, Lisa Faulkner and more

1/9
Next

Stacey Solomon reveals her dream summer wedding dress with cute details
Chloe Best
9 celebrity brides who wore their wedding dresses twice: Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis, Lisa Faulkner and more
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

Once you find your dream wedding dress and you wear it for the best day of your life, it's a little heart-breaking to tidy it away in a box never to be worn again. These celebrity brides have bucked tradition and worn their dresses again after their big days. See how Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden, Emma Willis and more wore their incredible gowns a second time around.

Abbey Clancy

Abbey Clancy took the opportunity to re-wear her gorgeous Giles Deacon wedding dress as she celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary with husband Peter Crouch in June. The couple enjoyed a romantic date night at their home, complete with a meal whipped up by a private chef, so of course Abbey ensured she was fittingly dressed for the occasion.

A photo posted by Abbey on her Instagram Stories showed the model wearing her bespoke gown in the family dining room, which she captioned: "Waiting for my dinner like." A second showed the mum-of-three clutching a bouquet of flowers, adding: "Happy anniversary to me."

MORE: Discover 22 of the most iconic royal wedding dresses in history

Loading the player...
2/9

Lisa Faulkner

"Who says I can't clean in my wedding dress?" asked Lisa Faulkner when she donned her gorgeous ivory gown around the house in honour of six months of marriage with husband John Torode. Not only did the chef wear the dress to clean the house and relax in the garden, but also to cook burgers in the kitchen. We hope she didn't have any accidents!

RELATED: All the details on Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's wedding

9 celebrity brides who wore their wedding dresses twice: Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis, Lisa Faulkner and more
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Holly Willoughby

Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018 was the perfect opportunity for Holly Willoughby to once again wear the wedding dress she wore on her own big day to husband Dan Baldwin ten years earlier. The talented TV presenter actually designed her own wedding dress, before asking a friend to make it for her. The ivory gown was overlaid with French lace and features long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and open back detail. Holly wore the gown with a vintage style veil, earrings from the Lady Heart Collection and silver heels.

RELATED: Look back at Holly Willoughby's wedding to Dan Baldwin

Keep clicking to see more photos...

9 celebrity brides who wore their wedding dresses twice: Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis, Lisa Faulkner and more
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

Sam Aston's wife Briony

Coronation Street actor Sam Aston's wife Briony admitted she was "getting my money's worth" out of her wedding dress after putting it on to celebrate the couple's first wedding anniversary, and it seems she is planning to make it a new tradition. There was one noticeable difference to when she wore it first time though – her beautiful baby bump! The couple are expecting their first child together later this year.

9 celebrity brides who wore their wedding dresses twice: Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis, Lisa Faulkner and more
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Emma Willis

When Emma Willis renewed her wedding vows with husband Matt in 2018, she did so wearing the exact wedding dress she'd worn on their big day ten years earlier – and encouraged her guests to do the same. The dress in question was a beautiful Phillipa Lepley dress with a full-length tulle skirt.

GALLERY: The most memorable HELLO! celebrity weddings

9 celebrity brides who wore their wedding dresses twice: Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis, Lisa Faulkner and more
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

Amanda Holden

Just like Holly, Amanda donned her own wedding dress a second time to celebrate the royal wedding. A photo posted on Instagram by the Britain's Got Talent judge showed her sat on the sofa in her champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown, which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a low back.

9 celebrity brides who wore their wedding dresses twice: Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis, Lisa Faulkner and more
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley loves her Chanel wedding dress so much, she has worn it on several occasions – even before she married Klaxons musician James Righton. The actress has styled the tulle gown in different ways each time, including adding a sheer overlay with embroidered detailing for a charity gala appearance in 2013.

RELATED: Celebrity brides who wore Chanel wedding dresses

Loading the player...
8/9

John Bishop's wife Melanie

It has been 27 years since John Bishop married his wife Melanie, and he has revealed every year on their anniversary she once again puts on her wedding dress and goes to spin around in the garden. The dress features puffed sleeves and a corseted bodice with a full-skirt that is ideal for twirling in!

9 celebrity brides who wore their wedding dresses twice: Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis, Lisa Faulkner and more
Photo: © HELLO!
9/9

Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews' wife Vogue Williams has revealed she is already planning to wear her unique Halfpenny London jumpsuit, which she wore for their second wedding ceremony in 2019, on a night out. "I still have the jumpsuit and plan on wearing it a lot! I’m going to style it with a cool oversized white blazer next. Don’t worry not for annnnnnother wedding, just for going out out!" she said. We can't wait to see how she wears it next.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.