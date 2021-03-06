﻿
10 Photos | Brides

Stylish royal wedding shoes revealed: Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and more

They looked fabulous from head to toe!

Chloe Best
While all eyes are on the dress at every royal wedding, one lesser-seen but all-important part of any bride's look is her wedding shoes. For royal brides including the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie, their choice of footwear needs to be comfortable enough for their highly anticipated entrance while remaining stylish enough to complement their bespoke gowns. For Princess Beatrice, it meant re-wearing some old favourites that she previously stepped out in at another royal wedding! Take a look through the gallery to see the gorgeous wedding shoes of these royal brides…

Princess Beatrice's Valentino heels

Not only did she wear one of the Queen's Norman Hartnell dresses as her 'something borrowed', Princess Beatrice continued the sustainable theme of her wedding attire by re-wearing a pair of Valentino heels that she wore to Prince William and Kate's royal wedding back in 2011. The beautiful champagne pumps feature diamante embellishments and a flattering deep V shape that worked perfectly with her vintage gown.

Princess Eugenie's Charlotte Olympia wedding shoes

Princess Eugenie wore a pair of Charlotte Olympia shoes with a peep toe and block heel for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. The wedding shoes were made from a textured ivory fabric and worked well with her Peter Pilotto wedding dress.

Meghan Markle's Givenchy court shoes

The Duchess of Sussex opted for classic court shoes from the same label that created her wedding dress – Givenchy. Meghan's shoes were said to be "based on a Givenchy refined pointed couture design made of a silk duchess satin", and royal fans got a peek at her bridal footwear as she exited St George's Chapel with her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's Aquazzurra wedding shoes

As well as changing her wedding dress, Meghan also had a change of wedding shoes for her evening reception. The Duchess donned a pair of bespoke Aquazzurra heels that featured a pale blue sole to complement her evening ensemble, which consisted of a Stella McCartney gown and her new wedding gift from Prince Harry – an aquamarine ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen wedding shoes

The Duchess of Cambridge also opted for Alexander McQueen to complement her Sarah Burton wedding dress for the royal wedding in 2011. The mid-height heels featured a rounded toe and were crafted from lace that matched her gorgeous gown.

Zara Tindall's Jimmy Choo wedding shoes

Jimmy Choo was the footwear designer of choice for Zara Phillips on her wedding day to Mike Tindall in 2011. The ivory heels were a stylish finishing touch to Zara's bridal look, which consisted of a Stewart Parvin wedding dress and the Greek 'Key' tiara, which was lent to her by Princess Anne.

The Duchess of Cornwall's LK Bennett wedding shoes

The Duchess of Cornwall chose not to wear a white wedding dress for her nuptials to Prince Charles in 2005, instead opting to wear a pale blue Robinson Valentine ensemble that she styled with pale grey silk heels from LK Bennett, a favourite among royals including the Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Diana's Clive Shilton wedding shoes

Just like her David Emanuel wedding dress, Princess Diana's wedding shoes featured a lot of intricate detailing. The Clive Shilton heels had a pointed toe, low heel, plus lace and beaded appliqué in the shape of a heart.

The Queen

The Queen opted for a practical but pretty peep toe sandal for her wedding to Prince Philip. Her block heel wedding shoes were designed by Rayne Shoes and are a timeless, elegant choice for brides.

The Countess of Wessex's ivory wedding shoes

The Countess of Wessex wore elegant ivory heels for her wedding to Prince Edward. The court shoes featured a V-shaped cut in the bridge and a mid-height heel.

