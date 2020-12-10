﻿
16 Photos | Brides

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne

Zara and Mike have recently welcomed their third child together

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
You're reading

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne

1/16
Next

Surprisingly affordable celebrity wedding venues: Victoria Beckham, Michelle Keegan and more
Rachel Avery
Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
1/16

As Zara and Mike Tindall celebrate the birth of their third child, a son called Lucas, who was born earlier this month, we take a look back at their stunning wedding day. Zara (then Phillips) and Mike married on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh and the ceremony was attended by senior members of the royal family, including the Queen and Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton and, of course, the bride's mother Princess Anne.

SEE: Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding photo takes pride of place at Princess Anne's home at Gatcombe Park

Mike couldn't wipe the smile from his face as he emerged from the church with his new wife.

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
Photo: © Getty Images
2/16

On the day, Zara wore a precious Greek tiara that belongs to her mother, Princess Anne. The 'something borrowed' piece consists of a brilliant cut diamond surrounded by a glittering wreath. It originated in Greece's royal family, with Prince Philip's mother Alice gifting the tiara to Queen Elizabeth II – and the Queen subsequently passed it on to her daughter, Princess Anne.

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
Photo: © Getty Images
3/16

Zara was an angelic vision in a ivory silk dress fashioned by designer Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s favorite couturiers. Simple yet sculpted, the shape of the graceful gown accentuated her enviable silhouette and gave center stage to Zara's natural charm.

MORE: Princess Diana's important phone call on the day of her wedding

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
Photo: © Getty Images
4/16

Arriving at the church, Zara Philips looked calm and collected as she and father Captain Mark Philips entered Canongate Kirk. The father-of-the-bride couldn't have looked happier as he walked his only daughter down the aisle to her waiting husband-to-be.

Loading the player...
5/16

WATCH: Zara and Mike's beautiful wedding day

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
Photo: © Custom
6/16

The royal trio; Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William, were spotted laughing and smiling outside the church before heading inside for the ceremony.

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
Photo: © Getty Images
7/16

Not wanting to steal the limelight from the bride, Kate wore an understated but beautiful embroidered nude-hued dress coat and matching pumps. Prince William's new wife finished off her look with an asymmetrical wide-brimmed hat with a flower detail.

REVEALED: The fascinating rules royal brides must follow

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
Photo: © Custom
8/16

The mother-of-the-bride, Princess Anne, looked beautiful in a peach dress, cream and pink embroided jacket and an elaborate lace and flower detail fascinator.

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
9/16

Zara's uncle Prince Charles and his wife The Duchess of Cornwall made the trip from London up to Edinburgh to be apart of the then 30-year-old's special day. Camilla looked lovely in a very pale green coat dress and floral headpiece.

SEE: The best royal wedding hats ever

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
Photo: © Getty Images
10/16

Zara's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, looked incredibly proud as they left the church following the 'I do's. The Queen looked lovely in a pastel pink ensemble and accessorized with a beautiful diamond lapel brooch.

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
Photo: © Getty Images
11/16

The bride was accompanied by her maid of honor, horse trainer Dolly Maude, whose six-year-old son Ted, Miss Phillips' godson, acted as pageboy. The flower girls were Stephanie Phillips, Miss Phillips's half-sister, the daughter of Captain Mark Phillips and his second wife Sandy Pflueger, Nell Maude, Jaz Jocelyn and Hope Balshaw. All the young girls wore dresses by Sue Palmer, a local dressmaker.

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
Photo: © Getty Images
12/16

Just three months after the high-profile nuptials of her cousin, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Zara wed her long-term boyfriend Mike the Canongate Kirk on Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
Photo: © Getty Images
13/16

Following their emotional nuptials, the happy couple posed in Holyrood Abbey at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
The newlyweds looked more in love than ever as they smiled and giggled for the camera.

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
Photo: © Getty Images
14/16

Making sure he got to the church on time, Mike Tindall arrived an hour and a quarter early to the wedding venue. Excited about his impending marriage, the rugby star wore a broad smile on his face and looked happy and relaxed as he waved to the crowds outside the church.

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
Photo: © Custom
15/16

Stylish sisters! Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie both hit the right fashion notes with their fun and fashionable outfits at the wedding. Beatrice opted for a blue Angela Kelly ensemble and pair of nude pumps, while her younger sister Eugenie opted for a cream and brown number by the same designer.

Zara Tindall's wedding paid sweet tribute to her mother Princess Anne
Photo: © Getty Images
16/16

The couple got engaged in 2010 and English rugby player Mike Tindall decided to design his own ring for his royal bride-to-be, rather than choosing a family heirloom.

READ: The Queen reacts to Zara and Mike Tindall's baby news

The beautiful piece of jewellery features a single solitaire diamond in the centre, surrounded by pavé diamonds on a split platinum band.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.