11 of the longest celebrity engagements of all time – up to 29 years

These stars waited to say 'I do'

There's no correct amount of time to leave between getting engaged and getting married – it varies massively depending on the couple. 

While some stars have been known to tie the knot as soon after their engagement, the likes of Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston and Oprah Winfrey have left it several years before walking down the aisle – almost 30 years for chat show host Oprah!

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing many couples to postpone their nuptials over the past year, it can be comforting to know that long engagements are very common, even with A-listers. Take a look at the celebrity couples who had plenty of time to plan their big day…

 

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo

Engagement time: 7 years

Amy Adams and her now-husband Darren Le Gallo have taken every stage of their relationship at their own pace. After dating for 11 years, the pair got engaged in 2008 but didn't say 'I do' until 2015 – even welcoming their daughter Aviana in the meantime. 

"I know he's just completely capable and lovely, and beautiful and offers something I could never hope to offer just in the nature of his being," Amy said of Darren during a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair.

 

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Engagement length: 6 years

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got engaged in 2012 but didn’t officially say I do until December 2018. The couple were on and off during this time and have since gone their separate ways with their divorce being finalised in January 2020.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Engagement time: 3 years

Justin popped the question to Jennifer on her 41st birthday in 2012, but the couple didn’t make it official until 2015 at a private ceremony in Bel-Air. They went on to divorce after a mutual decision to split in 2018.

 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Engagement time: 2 years

Following seven years together and six children, Brangelina finally got engaged in 2012. They went on to tie the knot in France in 2014, but divorced in 2016.  

Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy

Engagement time: 3 years

Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy got engaged a year after meeting in 2011. They had a son together, Binhgam Hawn, but didn’t actually make it down the aisle. They went their separate ways in 2014, and Matt went on to marry model Elle Evans five years later.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Engagement time: 4 years

Jessica Simpson started dating NFL player Eric Johnson in May 2010. Eric popped the question in November, but the pair didn’t have their nuptials until 2014, when they had a weekend of celebrations in California.

 

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Engagement time: 4 years

Kristen and Dax got engaged in 2010 but, as advocates for equality, they didn’t get wed until California made same-sex marriage legal in 2013. They opted for a small, private ceremony for the couple to enjoy alone.

Megan Fox and Brian Green

Engagement time: 3.5 years

Megan and Brian’s relationship had its ups and downs - they began dating in 2004, got engaged in 2006, but called it off in 2009. Almost a year later they got back together, and Brian proposed to Megan again. This time, they were husband and wife within a matter of weeks.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen

Engagement time: 6 years

Isla Fisher began dating Sacha Baron Cohen in 2002. They were engaged by 2004, but waited another six years before walking down the aisle. During this time, Isla also converted to Sacha’s Jewish faith.

 

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

Engagement time: 29 years

Oprah has been engaged to her longtime beau Stedman Graham since 1992, and is still yet to say 'I do'. In fact, it sounds like she has no intention to. "I’m so glad I didn’t get married," she told Access Hollywood in 2013. "If Stedman and I got married we would probably be divorced."

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Engagement time: 7 years

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis got engaged in 2013 but reportedly ended their relationship in 2020. They continue to co-parent their two children, Otis and Daisy.

