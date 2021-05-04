Loose Women stars' amazing wedding dresses: Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and more

While the Loose Women ladies wait in anticipation to see what Stacey Solomon wears when she marries Joe Swash, take a look back at their own incredible wedding dresses.
While some of the ITV stars opted for low-key weddings, with Carol McGiffin announcing in February 2019 that she had eloped to Thailand a year before, others had elaborate, star-studded ceremonies.
But there's one thing they all have in common - stunning wedding dresses! From Jane Moore's elegant dress to Christine Lampard's gorgeous lace gown, we can't get enough of their beautiful wedding photos.
Keep scrolling for all the most stunning snaps of the Loose Women stars on their wedding days…
READ: Stacey Solomon's fiancé Joe Swash suffers major wedding mishap - fans react
Ruth Langsford's wedding to Eamonn Holmes:
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes married at Hampshire hotel The Elvetham on 26 June 2010, in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. For her big day, Ruth looked divine in a sumptuous creation, by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso. The pearl-coloured silk taffeta confection was sensuously sculpted and delicately adorned with bursts of tiny Swarovski crystals.
And Eamonn couldn’t help but get emotional when he first saw his bride. "I had to bite my lip to stop myself from crying," he told HELLO!. "I couldn't look Ruth in the eye, because I knew I wouldn't be able to control the tears." The bride was equally emotional. "As I walked in, I saw all these faces turned towards me, smiling, and then I looked over at Eamonn and I could see in his eyes that he was close to tears," she shared.