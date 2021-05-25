When it comes to buying a wedding gift for the royal family, a gravy boat just isn't going to cut it. But in a bid to find the perfect present, some people have come up with weird and wonderful ideas, from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's tandem bike to the Queen and Prince Philip's ton of peat.
We've rounded up the most unique wedding gifts received by the royals with a little help from Veritas Gifts, independent corporate gifting specialists who hold a royal warrant to the Queen.
A tandem bike
Boris Johnson was acting as Mayor of London at the time of Prince William and Kate's wedding in April 2011, and gifted the newlyweds a tandem bike in the style of his infamous 'Boris Bikes'. "I look forward to seeing the newlyweds on tandem wheels as they start their new life in Anglesey," he told a crowd in Trafalgar Square on the wedding day. It isn't known what the couple have done with their special bike – or if they've ever been out on it.
MORE: The Queen gave these amazing royal homes as wedding presents