17 real-life wedding and engagement photos from the Hollyoaks cast

There have been many on-screen engagements and weddings on Hollyoaks, but very little success. However, off set, the cast members are a little luckier in love - and some of them even found 'The One' while filming the show. Take a look at the real-life engagements and weddings of the cast of this hit Channel 4 show…
Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed
Real-life Hollyoaks couple Nadine and Rory have been together since 2017, and Rory popped the question during a trip to Amsterdam just months after their on-screen characters Cleo McQueen and Joel Dexter tied the knot. The pair are now proud parents to their first child Reggie Speed.
