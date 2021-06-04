﻿
17 real-life wedding and engagement photos from the Hollyoaks cast

From Ray Quinn to Jessica Fox, see where romance sparked on set

7 surprising facts about Tom Jones and late wife Linda's 59-year marriage
Chloe Best
There have been many on-screen engagements and weddings on Hollyoaks, but very little success. However, off set, the cast members are a little luckier in love - and some of them even found 'The One' while filming the show. Take a look at the real-life engagements and weddings of the cast of this hit Channel 4 show…

Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed

Real-life Hollyoaks couple Nadine and Rory have been together since 2017, and Rory popped the question during a trip to Amsterdam just months after their on-screen characters Cleo McQueen and Joel Dexter tied the knot. The pair are now proud parents to their first child Reggie Speed

Photo: © Instagram
Ray Quinn

Hollyoaks actor Ray Quinn announced his engagement to his girlfriend Emily Ashleigh after a New Year's Eve proposal. Sharing a photo of his bride-to-be planting a kiss on his cheek while flashing a glimpse at her engagement ring, Ray wrote: "Welcome to the family my Queen #shesaidyes."

Photo: © Instagram
Jessica Fox

Jessica Fox, who is best known for her role as Nancy Osbourne, got engaged to her boyfriend Nicholas Willes in November 2019. The star wrote: "Be with someone you can be completely yourself with. Someone who makes you want to be better, kinder, eat more fruit and veg. So of course I said 'yes.'"

Denise Welch

Loose Women star Denise Welch, who plays Trish Minniver on Hollyoaks, married Lincoln Townley in a private villa on the Algarve in July 2013. "This is about being together forever," said Denise, speaking exclusively to HELLO!. "There’s no one who can make me happier. This is my fairytale." Stars including Denise’s Loose Women co-hosts Lisa Maxwell, Shobna Gulati, Carol McGiffin, and Andrea McLean attended alongside celebrities including Jill Halfpenny, Ingrid Tarrant, Christopher Biggins and Tricia Penrose.

Photo: © Instagram
Sophie Austin

Former Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin got engaged to Shayne Ward in December 2017. Her husband-to-be showed off the impressive diamond engagement ring he had bought for Sophie on his Instagram, which he simply captioned "#MrsWardtobe".

Photo: © Instagram
Luke Jerdy and Daisy Wood-Davis

Real-life Hollyoaks couple Daisy and Luke announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2019, with photos showing Daisy’s "dream" engagement ring that her fiancé had designed. "On Thursday evening @lukejerdy asked me to marry him by the beach in front of my family. I’ve never felt a happiness like this. It’s so surreal but nothing has ever felt more natural.

"I can’t wait to marry my best friend and celebrate how lucky we are to have found what we have. Not to mention, he designed me the engagement ring of my DREAMS," Daisy wrote, adding: "I have spent the last few days staring lovingly at him and the ring in equal measure (maybe more the ring) Let the celebrations commence!"

Photo: © Getty Images
Ali Bastian

Former Hollyoaks actress Ali Bastian married David O'Mahony, and the couple recently shared the happy news that they had given birth to their first child Isla Rose. A beautiful black-and-white wedding photo shared by Ali on Instagram shared a glimpse at their big day, showing the newlyweds dancing together at their reception.

Photo: © HELLO!
Emmett Scanlon and Claire Cooper:

After meeting on the set of Hollyoaks, Emmett Scanlon and Claire Cooper married in New York City in 2016. The couple shared photos from their wedding day exclusively with HELLO!, with Emmett saying: "It's something I'll never forget. Everyone got behind the wedding with such love that it was overwhelming at times."

Carly Stenson and Danny Mac:

Former Hollyoaks co-stars Carly Stenson and Danny Mac tied the knot in a magical woodland setting in the New Forest in September 2017. The couple shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine, with Danny saying of the moment he first saw his bride: "It was such a lovely moment that I'll never forget. I actually put my hand out to tell her to slow down as it was all going too quickly and I wanted to cherish it. Carley thought I waved and so she waved back."

© Steven Mayatt

Photo: © Instagram
Bronagh Waugh:

Bronagh, who is known for playing Cheryl Brady in the soap, married her fiancé Richard in September 2018, with her co-star Jessica Fox as one of her bridesmaid. Jessica shared a photo from the big day on Instagram, sharing a glimpse at Bronagh's unique floral print wedding dress which featured off-the-shoulder and bow back detailing.

Photo: © Instagram
Adam Rickitt:

Adam Rickitt, who plays Kyle Kelly in Hollyoaks, tied the knot with ITV presenter Katy Fawcett in December 2014. The I Breathe Again singer shared a throwback photo from their big day in June, showing the pair walking back up the aisle after saying their vows. "#tbt to the day I wedded this one… not the best day of my life because each day with @katyrickitt keeps getting better."

Photo: © Instagram
Sarah Jayne Dunn:

In December 2016, Sarah Jayne Dunn excitedly announced her engagement in an Instagram of herself with her new fiancé Jonathan Smith, saying she felt like the "happiest, luckiest girl in the world". The pair married in Cheshire in May 2018.

Photo: © Instagram
Tamara Wall:

Tamara got engaged during a holiday to Ibiza in June 2018, and later shared the happy news with an Instagram photo of herself with her partner Gareth Jones that read: "I said yes!"

Photo: © Rex
Kieron Richardson:

Several of Kieron's co-stars were bridesmaids for his wedding to Carl Hyland in April 2015, with all 12 of them wearing wedding dresses for the occasion!

Photo: © Instagram
Gemma Merna:

Gemma Merna, known for her role as Carmel McQueen, married Ian Milton in May 2012 in a ceremony covered exclusively in HELLO!. The actress shared a throwback look at the magazine feature in 2018, sharing a look at her gorgeous fishtail wedding dress and the moment she and Ian cut their wedding cake.

Photo: © Instagram
Rachel Adedeji:

Former X Factor singer Rachel Adedeji married her long-term partner Jason Finegan in August 2015, and shared a photo on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary. The couple welcomed their daughter Lillian just before Christmas in 2017.

Photo: © Instagram
Scarlett Bowman:

Former Hollyoaks actress Scarlett Bowman said 'I do' in a romantic ceremony with Rob Colicci in Portofino, Italy, in July 2016. The beautiful bride later shared photos from her big day on social media, showing herself and Rob leaving the church hand-in-hand before getting into a lime green open-top classic Fiat 500 to travel to their reception.

