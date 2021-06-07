From the wedding dress to the venue, there's a lot to think about when planning a wedding – but the flowers are one of the key elements.
Whether you're after bright colours like Kelly Clarkson, an unusual bunch like Charlotte Casiraghi or a chic white bouquet such as Michelle Keegan, we've rounded up some of the most stunning celebrity wedding bouquets for inspiration.
Millie Mackintosh
As well as a beautiful floral and balloon arch made up of delphiniums, roses, hydrangeas and wisteria, Millie Mackintosh carried a white bouquet when she married fellow Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor.
MORE: 7 celebrity brides inspired by Kate Middleton's wedding dress