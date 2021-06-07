﻿
10 Photos | Brides

10 of the most stunning celebrity wedding bouquets of all time

How beautiful are these flowers?

Nichola Murphy
From the wedding dress to the venue, there's a lot to think about when planning a wedding – but the flowers are one of the key elements. 

Whether you're after bright colours like Kelly Clarkson, an unusual bunch like Charlotte Casiraghi or a chic white bouquet such as Michelle Keegan, we've rounded up some of the most stunning celebrity wedding bouquets for inspiration.

 

Millie Mackintosh

As well as a beautiful floral and balloon arch made up of delphiniums, roses, hydrangeas and wisteria, Millie Mackintosh carried a white bouquet when she married fellow Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor.

 

Rachel Riley

Rachel Riley eloped with long-term boyfriend Pasha Kovalev at the end of June 2019. The Countdown star swapped a traditional white dress for a cream and red patterned mini dress and clutched a bouquet of red roses.

Charlotte Casiraghi

Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi chose handpicked seasonal flowers, with photos showing her clutching a bouquet of  wheat and lavender at her second wedding to Dimitri Rassam in June 2019.

Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan opted for a Hollywood Glamour theme for her wedding to Mark Wright, with clean white flowers. After ruling out pinks, she opted for hydrangeas, lisianthus, white roses, gypsophila and delphiniums.

The actress had two crystal "M" pieces intertwined to represent her and Mark. Speaking in an interview with her wedding florists Interflora, she said: "I wanted a bouquet which was more rounded, easy for me to carry, all white and it would sit well with my whole outfit."

 

Mandy Moore

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore enjoyed an intimate wedding to Taylor Goldsmith at home in November 2018. She chose pretty pink flowers that complemented her blush Rodarte Haute Couture wedding dress perfectly.

Ellie Goulding 

For her nuptials with Caspar Jopling in August 2019, Ellie Goulding was pictured clutching a classic bouquet including cream roses – which ensured they went with all five of her wedding outfits!

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got married in Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013, with the beautiful bride opting for a wild green and white bouquet.

 

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton's combination of wild white, yellow and green wedding flowers added a summery boho vibe when she tied the knot with Jesse Wood in 2014.

Kelly Clarkson

We can't take our eyes off Kelly Clarkson's wedding bouquet during her nuptials to Brandon Blackstock in Tennessee in 2013. Made up of sunflowers and yellow and purple flowers, she proved how to add a splash of colour to your wedding. 

Serena Williams

When tennis star Serena Williams married Alexis Ohanian in 2017, Vogue shared pictures of her wearing a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown and holding classic white flowers tied together with satin ribbon.

Photo: Bob Metelus and Erica Rodriguez for Vogue

 

