﻿
7 Photos | Brides

Dapper royal grooms on their wedding days: Prince William, Prince Harry & more

From military uniforms to morning suits...

Dapper royal grooms on their wedding days: Prince William, Prince Harry & more
You're reading

Dapper royal grooms on their wedding days: Prince William, Prince Harry & more

1/7
Next

The Queen's engagement ring pays tribute to Prince Philip's family – details
Nichola Murphy
Dapper royal grooms on their wedding days: Prince William, Prince Harry & more
1/7

We're guilty of spending more time praising beautiful royal brides than we do their other halves – after all, everyone eagerly awaits catching a glimpse of their wedding dress and finding out their go-to designer. But that's not to say that the likes of Prince Harry, Prince William, Jack Brooksbank and more haven't looked very dapper for their nuptials.

Looking for the real-life version of the Prince Charming moments from your favourite Disney films? Take a look back at the best photos of royal grooms on their wedding days…

 

Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall proved you can't really go wrong with a chic black suit, especially if you're about to officially join the royal family in front of the eyes of the world! The England rugby star married Zara on 30 July 2011 in a beautiful summer service at Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh wearing an outfit from London bespoke tailors, Cad & the Dandy.

 

They also designed the rest of the wedding party's outfits, which James Sleater explained was "a classic morning suit made from a black barathea cloth made in Huddersfield. The trousers will have a slightly lighter stripe than is traditional, making them a little more up to date."

 

READ: 22 unbelievable royal wedding facts: Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Princess Diana and more

 

Loading the player...
2/7

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Despite his nuptials being an intimate affair amid the pandemic, Princess Beatrice's partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi still pulled out all the stops when it came to his wedding outfit. The property developer wore a bespoke Huntsman three-piece morning suit and prices start from £5,200.

He told the Financial Times: "I worked with a brilliant cutter and creative director called Campbell Carey. It was a wonderful process and for the rest of my life, every time I put on that suit I’ll feel happy."

Dapper royal grooms on their wedding days: Prince William, Prince Harry & more
3/7

Prince Harry

Take a moment to appreciate when Harry stepped out in Windsor on 19 May 2018 for his wedding to Meghan Markle. His beautiful bride opted for a classic Givenchy wedding dress while the Duke of Sussex looked very dapper in his military uniform. He was granted permission to wear this uniform by the Queen, who is colonel-in-chief of the Blues and Royals.

 

PHOTOS: 18 incredible photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

 

Dapper royal grooms on their wedding days: Prince William, Prince Harry & more
4/7

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden

What better occasion to dust off your finest uniform than on your big day? That's exactly what Prince Carl Philip of Sweden did when he said 'I do' in 2015. The royal, who holds the rank of major in the Swedish Navy, wore the mess dress model uniform and cap circa 1878, complete with a pale blue sash and bow tie. Standing next to former model Princess Sofia, they made the picture-perfect couple.

Dapper royal grooms on their wedding days: Prince William, Prince Harry & more
5/7

Prince William

For his royal wedding to his university sweetheart Kate Middleton, Prince William turned heads in his red Irish Guards officer uniform. He wore a forage cap with the regiment’s motto: ‘Quis Serabit?’, which translates as: ‘Who shall separate us?’ How sweet!

 

RELATED: 8 new details we learnt about Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding

 

Dapper royal grooms on their wedding days: Prince William, Prince Harry & more
6/7

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway

Back in 2001, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway was pictured with his bride Crown Princess Mette-Marit wearing his black Norwegian Army uniform with a red sash and medals. The couple tied the knot at Oslo cathedral – and didn't they both look incredible?

Dapper royal grooms on their wedding days: Prince William, Prince Harry & more
7/7

Jack Brooksbank

Unlike his future cousins Prince Harry and Prince William, Jack Brooksbank didn't step out in a military uniform on his wedding day to Princess Eugenie in 2018. Instead, he wore a traditional British morning suit made by tailors at Huntsman of Savile Row, including a black morning coat, blue waistcoat, and formal black trousers which he paired with a classic white shirt and a pale blue tie.

 

MORE: Princess Eugenie hinted at baby name on her wedding day – details

 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.