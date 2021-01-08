12 EastEnders stars' stunning real-life wedding and engagement photos

Unlike some of the EastEnders characters who are unlucky in love, the likes of Danny Dyer, Kara Tointon and Lacey Turner are all happily in relationships in real life.
Want to take a peek inside their private lives? We take a look back at the Walford favourites' romantic engagements and incredible weddings, some of which have been covered exclusively by HELLO!...
Kara Tointon
Kara Tointon and her fiancé Marius Jensen began dating in 2016 and became engaged shortly before they found out they were expecting their first child together in 2018.
Marius proposed in March a week before they were meant to go on holiday to India where he had planned to pop the question on the beach, but couldn't keep the secret. The chiropractor said: "it just happened here at home, one Sunday morning, the week before we went away." They were considering getting married in Norway, but it has been delayed following the pandemic.
