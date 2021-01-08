﻿
12 EastEnders stars' stunning real-life wedding and engagement photos

Chloe Best
Unlike some of the EastEnders characters who are unlucky in love, the likes of Danny Dyer, Kara Tointon and Lacey Turner are all happily in relationships in real life. 

Want to take a peek inside their private lives? We take a look back at the Walford favourites' romantic engagements and incredible weddings, some of which have been covered exclusively by HELLO!...

 

Kara Tointon

Kara Tointon and her fiancé Marius Jensen began dating in 2016 and became engaged shortly before they found out they were expecting their first child together in 2018. 

Marius proposed in March a week before they were meant to go on holiday to India where he had planned to pop the question on the beach, but couldn't keep the secret. The chiropractor said: "it just happened here at home, one Sunday morning, the week before we went away." They were considering getting married in Norway, but it has been delayed following the pandemic.

 

Louisa Lytton

EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's boyfriend Ben proposed during a holiday in the Maldives in May 2019, with the pair sharing the exciting news on Instagram. "Been practicing selfies with my right hand for two weeks…" Louisa jokingly captioned this post, which shared a glimpse at her beautiful diamond engagement ring. Unfortunately, the couple has had to put their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacqueline Jossa

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa married Dan Osborne in June 2017 and shared a throwback photo from their big day on Instagram in 2019, writing: "Let's do it all over again." The I'm a Celebrity winner wowed in a beautiful ballgown with lace long-sleeved overlay, and her hair tied up in a bun.

Laurie Brett

Laurie Brett married her fiancé Dennis Longman in a secret ceremony at the beginning of February 2019. The 49-year-old, who plays Jane Beale in the BBC soap, tied the knot in an intimate wedding in north London attended by her co-stars Tamzin Outhwaite and Letitia Dean. Tamzin shared the first look at the newlyweds in a post on Instagram Stories, showing Laurie and Dennis kissing while each holding a glass of champagne. "Congratulations Laurie and Den," she captioned the post, which also gave a look at Laurie’s beautiful wedding dress.

Matt Di Angelo

Former EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo proposed to his long-term girlfriend Sophia Perry during a holiday in the Dominican Republic in May. Sharing a photo revealing how they were celebrating on the beach with pizza and champagne during their holiday in the Dominican Republic, Matt simply wrote: "Got pizza today." Meanwhile, Sophia shared a photo of herself tucking into a slice of pizza while holding a glass of bubbly, giving a glimpse at her dazzling diamond engagement ring. "I heart PIZZA… AND MY FIANCE," she captioned the snap.

Melissa Suffield

Former EastEnders actress announced her engagement to her boyfriend Robert in July 2019, with a sweet Instagram post captioned: "#ISaidYaaaaas." The couple have since welcomed their first child together.

Danny Dyer

EastEnders actor Danny married his long-term partner Jo Mas in a ceremony exclusively covered by HELLO! in summer 2016. The couple gave their children Dani Dyer, Sunnie and Arty special roles in their wedding day, and Danny said he was "so proud" to have them involved. pageboy. "I was overwhelmed. Jo looked stunning - and seeing her there with all my beautiful children - I was really moved. It couldn't have been any better," Danny told HELLO!.

 

Jake Wood

Jake Wood, who is known for his role as Max Branning in the soap, renewed his wedding vows with his wife Alison Murray in October 2017. The couple had their own festival-inspired ceremony, called Wed Fest, in a Hertfordshire field 23 years to the day they met. Their children Amber and Buster were by their sides for the fun nuptials, which came after 16 years of marriage.

Scott Maslen:

Scott, 47, married his wife Estelle in 2008, and shared his wedding day exclusively with HELLO!. The groom was so overwhelmed he had trouble uttering his vows, which he said in front of guests including his co-stars Patsy Palmer, Sid Owen, Samantha Janus, and Perry Fenwick.

Lacey Turner:

Lacey tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Matt Kay in Ibiza in September 2017. The actress first donned a Liz Martinez gown for her bohemian-style ceremony, before swapping into a second wedding dress from Bourhan Basma for the reception.

James Bye:

Lacey's on-screen husband James, who plays Martin Fowler, has been married to wife Victoria since April 2012, and are currently expecting their third child together. Sharing photos from their wedding day on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary, James wrote: "5 years ago today this beautiful woman made my dreams come true and agreed to be my wife! Every day since has just got better and better. I love you Mrs Bye."

Aaron Sidwell

Former EastEnders actor Aaron Sidwell – known for his role as Steven Beale – announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Tricia Adele Turner in April. "Here's to the future Mrs Sidwell #SheSaidYes," he wrote in the caption. The lovely picture shows the pair sharing a sweet kiss on London's Carnaby Street after Aaron popped the question.

