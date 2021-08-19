Loose Women hosts' dreamy wedding dresses: Nadia Sawalha, Denise Welch and more

There are no topics that are off limits on Loose Women and the stars often talk about their wonderful weddings. From Christine Lampard's epic nuptials to Frank Lampard through to Nadia Sawalha's unconventional wedding day to Mark Adderley, see the gorgeous photos and admire the stars' jaw-dropping wedding dresses…
READ: Stacey Solomon reveals why she's postponing wedding to Joe Swash
Ruth Langsford's wedding to Eamonn Holmes:
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes married at Hampshire hotel The Elvetham on 26 June 2010, in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. For her big day, Ruth looked divine in a sumptuous creation, by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso. The pearl-coloured silk taffeta confection was sensuously sculpted and delicately adorned with bursts of tiny Swarovski crystals.
And Eamonn couldn’t help but get emotional when he first saw his bride. "I had to bite my lip to stop myself from crying," he told HELLO!. "I couldn't look Ruth in the eye, because I knew I wouldn't be able to control the tears." The bride was equally emotional. "As I walked in, I saw all these faces turned towards me, smiling, and then I looked over at Eamonn and I could see in his eyes that he was close to tears," she shared.