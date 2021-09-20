19 celebrity brides with groundbreaking wedding outfits

Celebrity weddings are jaw-dropping for many reasons, but these brides took it one step further with their unconventional wedding outfits. They shunned the big white wedding dresses and found their own bridal style. The likes of Lily Allen, Sophie Turner and even the Duchess of Cornwall have all opted for beautiful alternatives, from mini dresses to bright colours and jumpsuits.
Keep scrolling to see some of the most unconventional (and memorable!) celebrity wedding outfits of all time…
Lily Allen
Not only did Lily Allen choose a monochrome look for her surprise wedding in Las Vegas, but she also opted for a chic blazer dress. The double-breasted ivory mini dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a slim waist belt, paired with a pair of black platform heels.
