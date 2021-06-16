20 show-stopping royal engagement rings up close: From Princess Eugenie to Zara Tindall

Royals have access to a wide variety of dazzling jewellery for their outings, but one item that is regularly on display is their engagement rings – and boy, aren't they special?
Not only do the likes of Queen Maxima and the Duchess of Cambridge have some of the most stunning rocks, but many of them also have very special meanings. From Her Majesty the Queen's ring created from a tiara that belonged to Prince Philip's mother, to Princess Beatrice's bespoke diamond ring designed by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, keep scrolling to see close-up photos of the most amazing royal engagement rings.
Princess Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert proposed to Princess Charlene in 2010 with a bespoke pear-shaped engagement ring. The stunning design, which was reportedly crafted by Parisian jeweller Repossi, includes a massive three-carat, pear-cut diamond flanked by smaller diamonds in triangle arrangements.