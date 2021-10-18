10 royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, more

Many iconic royal wedding dresses are emblazoned on our minds, but did you know that a lot of royal brides choose to wear a second dress?
While there may be strict protocol to follow when it comes to their bridal outfits, it seems that some of these royal brides relaxed the rules to sport fashion-forward evening attire. Meghan Markle decided to bare her arms with a slinky halterneck gown and Princess Eugenie wore a form-fitting Zac Posen number. Scroll through the gallery to see these royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses…
Charlotte Casiraghi
After surprising in Saint Laurent for her civil ceremony, Charlotte Casiraghi changed into a custom-made white silk Chanel strapless dress for her reception. The beautiful bride accessorised the dress with her grandmother Princess Grace's Cartier diamond necklace with her hair styled into sleek old Hollywood-style curls.
Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco
