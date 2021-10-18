﻿
Many iconic royal wedding dresses are emblazoned on our minds, but did you know that a lot of royal brides choose to wear a second dress?

While there may be strict protocol to follow when it comes to their bridal outfits, it seems that some of these royal brides relaxed the rules to sport fashion-forward evening attire. Meghan Markle decided to bare her arms with a slinky halterneck gown and Princess Eugenie wore a form-fitting Zac Posen number. Scroll through the gallery to see these royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses…

Charlotte Casiraghi

After surprising in Saint Laurent for her civil ceremony, Charlotte Casiraghi changed into a custom-made white silk Chanel strapless dress for her reception. The beautiful bride accessorised the dress with her grandmother Princess Grace's Cartier diamond necklace with her hair styled into sleek old Hollywood-style curls.

Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco

10 royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, more
2/10

Lady Gabriella Windsor

While we didn't get to see her second wedding dress in all its glory, Lady Gabriella Windsor's fashion designer Luisa Beccaria shared a sketch of the sleeveless, floor-length white tulle dress, which was embroidered with mother of pearl exclusively with HELLO!. Isn't it gorgeous?

10 royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, more
3/10

Marie Chevallier

Louis Ducruet's bride Marie Chevallier wore a jumpsuit for her civil ceremony and princess-style gown for their second ceremony at Monaco Cathedral, before changing into a third outfit at their wedding reception. The royal bride dared to bare her legs in a Rosa Clara mini dress, which featured embroidered lace and a tulle overcoat.

10 royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, more
Photo: © Alamy
4/10

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie wowed royal watchers when she changed out of her gorgeous, white Peter Pilotto-designed wedding dress into an equally-divine blush pink Zac Posen frock for the evening reception. The 28-year-old also switched up her hair and accessories, letting her chestnut waves fall loose and adding a pair of eye-catching chunky earrings. 

10 royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, more
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle revealed her love of sharp tailoring and clean silhouettes when she married Prince Harry in a beautifully simple bateau neck gown by Givenchy. For the evening reception at Frogmore House, she decided to show a little more flesh, opting for a gorgeous halterneck dress by Stella McCartney.

10 royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, more
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton wore one of the most famous wedding dresses of all time when she arrived at Westminster Abbey in a heavily embroidered Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown. But for her wedding reception the mum-of-three changed into a simpler gown by the same designer featuring a satin A-line skirt and a sweetheart neckline, which she accessorised with a sweet cream cardigan. The second dress had the added bonus of no train, meaning she no longer needed sister Pippa on hand to get around!

10 royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, more
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Princess Charlene of Monaco

The wedding of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco was an exceptionally grand affair, even by royal wedding standards, featuring a civil ceremony followed by a huge Catholic mass. For the evening she changed out of her white Giorgio Armani couture dress into this gorgeous ruffled design featuring rows of sequins.

10 royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, more
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

The youngest child of King Carl and Queen Silvia, Madeleine decided to mix up a new trend with an old tradition when she married financier Christopher O'Neill in 2013. Like other royal brides, she changed out of the showstopping Valentino lace dress for something simpler – a vintage ballgown previously worn by her mother to a Nobel peace prize dinner, making it her 'something borrowed/ at the same time. It was later exhibited along with other Swedish royals' dresses. How lovely!

10 royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, more
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Beatrice Borromeo

The Italian aristocrat took the royal wedding dress tally to dizzy new levels when she wed Pierre Casiraghi, the son of Princess Caroline of Hanover, in two separate weekend ceremonies featuring five different outfits. However she chose to save the best until last – for the final evening reception, for which she arrived by boat, she wore an Armani-designed silk tulle gown with a deep neckline, micro pleating and a dramatic pleated train which featured two diamond family heirloom brooches.

10 royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, more
Photo: © Alamy
10/10

Ekaterina Malysheva

For her wedding to Prince Ernst of Hanover, the fashion designer worked not one but three stunning bridal looks, all created by Lebanese designer Sandra Mansour and covered in beautiful embroidery inspired by her Russian heritage. Her bridal look was white and traditional with a long train, while she went for an off-the-shoulder design at the afterparty and a gorgeously feminine pale pink look for the pre-wedding dinner. Beautiful!

