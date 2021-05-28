﻿
12 Loose Women hosts' sparkling engagement rings: Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard and more

From Frankie Bridge to Ruth Langsford...

12 Loose Women hosts' sparkling engagement rings: Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard and more
12 Loose Women hosts' sparkling engagement rings: Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard and more

Blake Lively's iconic $2m engagement ring from Ryan Reynolds holds a special secret
12 Loose Women hosts' sparkling engagement rings: Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard and more
The Loose Women panellists often discuss relationships on air, but we don't always get to take a proper look at their engagement and wedding rings. The likes of Saira Khan and Ruth Langsford are happily married, while Stacey Solomon was the most recent star to get engaged to her partner Joe Swash.

From dazzling princess-cut diamonds to classic solitaires, take a closer look at current and past Loose Women stars' beautiful engagement rings…

Saira Khan

Former Loose Women star Saira Khan doesn't always wear her engagement ring, but she has been pictured in the past with a beautiful solitaire diamond on her ring finger. The TV star, who has been married to husband Steve since 2004, previously explained to her fellow panellists: "I work out quite a bit, I did used to wear my wedding and engagement rings but I was doing burpees and I got home and realised my diamond had fallen out.

"I took it off and didn't think anything more of it and I genuinely didn't think Steve would think anything of it. He was really, really upset about it."

Frankie Bridge
Frankie Bridge

Frankie got engaged to footballer Wayne Bridge in 2013, and she wears a 3.5-carat canary yellow diamond. Speaking on Capital Radio's Breakfast Show, The Saturdays star explained the proposal: "Wayne took me to a hotel and he got my dogs involved. I didn't know my dogs were there and they came in in little bride and groom outfits. And Pixie had the ring around her neck on a ribbon."

Ruth Langsford
Photo: © Rex
Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes proposed to Ruth Langsford in March 2009, after a 12-year relationship. Ruth’s beautiful engagement ring features a large emerald cut diamond on a platinum band set with pave diamonds. The couple married in June 2010 in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

 

Jane Moore
Photo: © Rex
Jane Moore

Journalist Jane Moore has been married to Gary Farrow since 2002 and has the most striking engagement ring – a diamond-encrusted ring that is complemented by a plain gold wedding band.

Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash proposed to Stacey Solomon on Christmas Eve 2020, and the star has been flashing her sparkler ever since. She revealed that the ring itself has a sentimental meaning: "Sometimes I take it off just to look inside it. Because inside it is two Australian Opals. Opal is my birthstone and Australia is where we fell in love. It gives me goosebumps every time I look at them."

Christine Lampard
Photo: © Rex
Christine Lampard

Christine was presented with a stunning solitaire diamond ring with a platinum band worth an estimated £120,000 when Frank Lampard proposed in 2011. The couple married in December 2015 and have since welcomed their first child, a daughter called Patricia, together.

Lisa Riley
Photo: © Instagram
Lisa Riley

Regular Loose Women guest panellist and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley announced her engagement to long-term partner Al in May 2018, with a glimpse at her beautiful engagement ring – a platinum band with one central diamond.

 

Carol McGiffin
Photo: © Rex
Carol McGiffin

Carol became engaged to her boyfriend Mark Cassidy in 2008, when he popped the question with a round cut diamond ring set on a platinum band. The couple finally married in February 2018 after a ten-year engagement, but Carol didn’t share their happy news until they had already celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Penny Lancaster
Photo: © Rex
Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart presented Penny Lancaster with a sparkling princess-cut diamond engagement ring set on a platinum band studded with smaller diamonds when he proposed. The couple married in Italy in 2007, and renewed their vows to celebrate their tenth anniversary in 2017.

Andrea McLean
Photo: © Instagram
Andrea McLean

Long-term Loose Women host Andrea McLean announced her engagement to Nick Feeney in August 2017, sharing a look at her beautiful diamond engagement ring in an Instagram post. The couple tied the knot just four months later in December 2017.

Denise Welch
Photo: © Rex
Denise Welch

Denise Welch married Lincoln Townley in 2013 after a whirlwind relationship. The Loose Women star wears a stunning diamond engagement ring with a platinum or white gold band.

Nadia Sawalha
Photo: © Getty Images
Nadia Sawalha

Nadia wears several rings alongside the diamond engagement ring she was given by her husband Mark Adderley, who she married in June 2002.

