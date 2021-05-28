12 Loose Women hosts' sparkling engagement rings: Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard and more

The Loose Women panellists often discuss relationships on air, but we don't always get to take a proper look at their engagement and wedding rings. The likes of Saira Khan and Ruth Langsford are happily married, while Stacey Solomon was the most recent star to get engaged to her partner Joe Swash.
From dazzling princess-cut diamonds to classic solitaires, take a closer look at current and past Loose Women stars' beautiful engagement rings…
SEE: Loose Women hosts' dreamy wedding dresses
Saira Khan
Former Loose Women star Saira Khan doesn't always wear her engagement ring, but she has been pictured in the past with a beautiful solitaire diamond on her ring finger. The TV star, who has been married to husband Steve since 2004, previously explained to her fellow panellists: "I work out quite a bit, I did used to wear my wedding and engagement rings but I was doing burpees and I got home and realised my diamond had fallen out.
"I took it off and didn't think anything more of it and I genuinely didn't think Steve would think anything of it. He was really, really upset about it."