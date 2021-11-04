﻿
Footballers wives' big-budget engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Christine Lampard and more

Footballers wives' big-budget engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Christine Lampard and more
Footballers wives' big-budget engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Christine Lampard and more

Footballers wives' big-budget engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Christine Lampard and more
Footballers live extremely lavish lifestyles with fast cars and epic mansions, and there is no expense spared when it comes to their proposals either. Discover the dazzling engagement rings of our favourite footballers' wives. From Victoria Beckham's ever-growing collection of engagement rings from husband David through to Christine Lampard's eye-catching diamond – we've got photos and details about these incredible jewels belonging to footballers' wives. Keep reading to see all…

Coleen Rooney

Wayne Rooney shot to fame at a young age, playing for Everton and he also found love at a young age, proposing to Coleen when she was just 17! He gave her a four-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring.

The couple married at a lavish £5million ceremony on the Italian Riviera five years later in June 2008.

Footballers wives' big-budget engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Christine Lampard and more
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham married her David in 1999, after the footballer proposed the year before. The former England footballer presented her with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring with a yellow gold band that was rumoured to have cost £65,000.

But one engagement ring isn't good enough for Posh Spice, as since her wedding day she has been seen sporting a whole range of different dazzling jewels.

From a sapphire stone to a huge emerald, Victoria has an entire catalogue of gems to choose from when she's getting ready for a night out and rumour has it that she's even paid for some of them herself!

Footballers wives' big-budget engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Christine Lampard and more
Kate Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand popped the question to former TOWIE star Kate while holidaying in Abu Dhabi, with an epic backdrop of the cityscape.

Kyron Keogh, Managing Director at ROX - Diamonds & Thrills, the British luxury jeweller, told The Sun Online he values the Princess cut diamond ring at around £400,000. Wow!

Footballers wives' big-budget engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Christine Lampard and more
Abbey Clancy

The tallest couple in our round-up without a doubt, Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy have been married since 2011, after getting engaged in 2009. The model has a giant pear-shaped diamond, and the huge rock is unmissable in her Instagram pictures. We love it!

Footballers wives' big-budget engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Christine Lampard and more
Christine Lampard

Christine Lampard (née Bleakley) was presented with her stunning diamond ring with a platinum band - worth an estimated £120,000 - when Frank Lampard proposed in 2011. We've seen the sparkler when she's presented Lorraine on ITV and we've also managed to catch an up-close glimpse when she showed off her manicure.

