Royal wedding makeup tricks: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and more

We know how important nailing that bridal glow is – and it's no exception for royal brides. The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex both looked flawless on their wedding days, and so did sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Here are the wedding makeup rules followed by these royal brides – take note of the top tips…
Meghan Markle
Let your natural beauty shine through
The Duchess of Sussex was proof that you don’t need to wear heavy makeup for your wedding. Meghan enlisted close friend and celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin to do her wedding makeup, with the Dior Beauty brand ambassador choosing to let her natural beauty and famous freckles shine through.
"I just balanced and neutralised any discolorations where needed with concealer and foundation," Daniel told Glamour. "I like to use water-based foundations because it absorbs well into your skin without becoming oily over time."
What to use:
is a favourite of Meghan’s, which will give light coverage with a dewy finish, perfect to get gorgeous glowing skin like the Duchess. Available for £42 from Selfridges, Lookfantastic and other leading retailers.