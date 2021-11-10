﻿
15 celebrity Christmas engagements that are too romantic for words

Known as the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas is packed full of romance so it comes as no surprise that several celebrities have chosen to pop the question over the holiday season.

From Joe Swash's surprise proposal to Stacey Solomon, to Justin Timberlake's grandmother announcing his plans to marry Jessica Biel, take a look back at some of the sweetest and most memorable celebrity engagements – and some of their show-stopping rings.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announced their engagement on Reddit in 2016 with a cartoon and a poem written by the tennis pro. One year later, Serena shared a photo of the romantic setting in Rome, Italy, which she revealed was "at the exact same table we met." The table sat next to the pool with red rose petals scattered on the ground. 

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

It's safe to say that Loose Women's Stacey Solomon was not expecting Joe Swash to propose! The TV star revealed that Joe popped the question during a family walk on Christmas Eve 2020 – and she was wearing her slippers!

"We were talking along and he had asked someone to put white roses around these trees and I was like, 'Oh my god, I think someone's passed away in our woods'." After realising that it was set up by her partner, Stacey confessed she was so stunned she forgot to respond, and Joe had to prompt the kids and say: "What does mummy say?"

Her sparkling engagement ring features two Australian Opals, which have a special meaning to Stacey. "Opal is my birthstone and Australia is where we fell in love. It gives me goosebumps every time I look at them," she explained.

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett

Presenter Ant McPartlin asked Anne-Marie Corbett to be his wife on Christmas Eve 2020, presenting her with a jaw-dropping four-carat diamond ring that is worth £200,000, according to the Daily Mail.

Few details have been released of the proposal, but the Saturday Night Takeaway star's publicist Simon Jones confirmed that the setting was "very romantic". The couple tied the knot on Saturday 7 August 2021 at St Michael Church in Heckfield. 

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello got engaged on Christmas Eve at sunset in Hawaii back in 2014, just six months after they started dating. The Magic Mike star reportedly said: "Eres mi todo", which is Spanish for: "You are my everything."

 

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore got engaged to art consultant Will in December 2011 after less than a year of dating.

Will proposed while the pair were holidaying in scenic Sun Valley, Idaho over the Christmas holidays and later married in June 2012. However, the couple announced their split in 2016.

The wedding was Drew's third trip down the aisle. The Hollywood actress was married for a year each to Jeremy Thomas and Tom Green.

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis

Lady Kitty Spencer married husband Michael Lewis in a lavish three-day wedding in Italy in July 2021, seven months after getting engaged.

Princess Diana's niece confirmed her relationship with the 60-year-old fashion tycoon in May 2020, and according to MailOnline, he popped the question shortly before Christmas.

Her platinum ring, which was revealed on her wedding day, was designed and handcrafted by Peter Norman Jewelers and reportedly featured "a large emerald diamond surrounded by French cut rubies."

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim got engaged in late December 2010, after almost a year of dating. The couple exchanged vows just a few months later in March 2011 at Reese's country ranch in Ojai, California.

"What I'm finding out is that it's very comfortable to be with somebody who understands my career, but doesn't do what I do," said the blonde beauty. "He's a great guy. He's wonderful."

The couple share son Tennessee, and Reese is also mother to Ava and Deacon from her previous marriage to Ryan Philippe.

 

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The couple had been together for four and a half years before they officially got engaged. Justin proposed while the couple were in the mountains of Jackson, Wyoming, but it was the Suit & Tie singer's grandmother who let slip that the pair were ready to tie the knot.

"He called me on Christmas Day and told me he was engaged," said grandmother Sadie Bomar. "The family loves Jessie. She's a very sweet girl."

Justin and Jessica married in a magical ceremony in Italy, where Jessica stunned in a blush pink Giambattista Valli gown.

Lily Allen and Sam Cooper

The Somewhere Only We Know singer was proposed to on the evening of Christmas Day in 2010 when she and Sam Cooper were holidaying in Bali.

Lily said "I do" to builder and decorator Sam before celebrating in the hotel bar, drinking champagne and cocktails with other guests. They later split in 2018.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Soul singer John Legend asked his long-term supermodel girlfriend Chrissy Tiegen to marry him after the couple had been together for four years.

John popped the question while the pair were on holiday in the Maldives in December 2011. The singer's romantic proposal was almost scuppered at the airport when security guards were rifling through his bag that contained the ring in the box.

"Chrissy was standing right next to me and I was, like, 'Oh, my God, I've hid it so well this whole time," said John. "'It's going to ruin the surprise and I'll have to get on my knees in the airport.' But for some reason they decided not to look in the box. They just didn't look." The lovebirds tied the knot in 2013 in an intimate ceremony in Lake Como.

 

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto

Former Chicago Bulls basketball star Michael Jordan proposed to his supermodel girlfriend Yvette on Christmas Eve 2011, after three years of dating.

The couple later wed in April 2013, and in November announced that they are expecting their first child together.
Michael was previously married to Juanita Vanoy, whom he had three children with. The pair divorced in 2006.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey popped the question to Brazilian model Camila on Christmas Day in 2011. Matthew shared a touching photo of the couple kissing with the caption, "Just asked Camila to marry me, Merry Christmas."

The Hollywood actor, whose nuptials took place in summer 2012, later revealed that "yes" wasn't the first word to come out of her mouth at the time. "I'm not gonna say what it was," said Matthew on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno. "But I did say, 'Look, I'm down on a knee. I'll stay here a while. I will outlast you.' And I did. She conceded."

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Actress Natalie Portman got engaged to her Black Swan co-star over Christmas in 2010, and at the same time announced her pregnancy.

"I have always kept my private life private but I will say that I am indescribably happy and feel very grateful to have this experience," Natalie told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

The couple welcomed their son Aleph the following year and married in secret in a traditional Jewish ceremony in summer 2012.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian

Television star Eddie proposed to LeAnn over the Christmas weekend in 2010, and stunned his bride with a 5-carat diamond ring set in rose gold fleur-de-lis.

The couple, who spent the holidays at home in Los Angeles, had close friends and family in town to help them celebrate. Eddie and LeAnn walked down the aisle the following year in April 2011.

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling

Actor Dean McDermott chose a truly festive location to propose to Tori Spelling on Christmas Eve in 2005 – a Christmas tree farm in Toronto.

Dean had a little help from his sister, who put up fairy lights that led the couple to a table for two surrounded by decorated Christmas trees. Dean and Tori then rode up in a horse-drawn carriage and the groom-to-be popped the question.

A year later, after marrying in May 2006, the couple relived the festive moment when Dean proposed for a second time.
"We sat on a bench overlooking the lake and I gave Tori her last Christmas present," said the actor. "I'd wrapped the ring in a much bigger box, and as soon as she opened the ring box I asked her to marry me again. It was very romantic and magical."

