Loose Women stars' princess wedding dresses: Ruth Langsford, Denise Welch and more

Many of the Loose Women panellists are happily married, having had the most wonderful wedding days. Each bride took the opportunity to be the belle of the ball with a gorgeous wedding dress – and we've rounded up all of the best photos. From Christine Lampard's long-sleeved gown through to Denise Welch's unconventional yellow number, take a look…
Ruth Langsford's wedding to Eamonn Holmes:
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes married at Hampshire hotel The Elvetham on 26 June 2010, in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. For her big day, Ruth looked divine in a sumptuous creation, by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso. The pearl-coloured silk taffeta confection was sensuously sculpted and delicately adorned with bursts of tiny Swarovski crystals.
And Eamonn couldn’t help but get emotional when he first saw his bride. "I had to bite my lip to stop myself from crying," he told HELLO!. "I couldn't look Ruth in the eye, because I knew I wouldn't be able to control the tears." The bride was equally emotional. "As I walked in, I saw all these faces turned towards me, smiling, and then I looked over at Eamonn and I could see in his eyes that he was close to tears," she shared.