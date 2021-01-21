17 Celeb couples who found love on reality TV: Stacey Dooley, Dianne Buswell, Rachel Riley and more

Reality TV shows like Strictly Come Dancing, I’m a Celebrity and Dancing on Ice can not only be a great way for celebrities to boost their reputation, but their love lives too! Strictly has become well known for the partnerships it creates off the dancefloor, and there are other stars who have gone on to marry and start families with other halves they have met on reality shows. Scroll through the gallery to see 17 celebrities who met on reality TV…
Dancing On Ice
Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane
Dancing on Ice pro Brianne Delcourt announced her engagement to Kevin Kilbane on 5 February, just four months after they met when they were partnered together on the show. Proudly showing off her beautiful diamond ring, the 39-year-old wrote: "He was worth the wait. Kev, you've made me the happiest girl in the world. You're my fairytale ending."
REVEALED: The celeb couples who met at work - you might be surprised!
She also shared a video of the moment Kevin proposed, taken by onlookers at a nearby table in the restaurant. Former footballer Kevin, 43, can be seen serenading his girlfriend before dropping down on one knee and asking Brianne to be his wife. "He couldn't have been more perfect," she captioned the footage. "I love you @kdkilbane77 02.04.2020."
The pair cancelled their wedding due to the ongoing pandemic and recently sparked rumours that they had a low-key wedding together by wearing their wedding outfits in a photograph. The couple welcomed their daughter Olivia Mai in February this year and announced in November that they are expecting their second child.