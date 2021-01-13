20 failed celebrity engagements: Jennifer Lopez, Perrie Edwards and more

Not all celebrity and royal engagements end with a fairytale wedding. Unfortunately, Prince Louis of Luxembourg, 35, was the latest star who announced he split from Parisian lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue, 30, less than a year after they got engaged in April 2021.
MORE: 7 royal romances that didn't work out
In an official statement released by the Grand Ducal Court, the former couple said: "We have decided not to continue our romantic relationship, while remaining deeply attached by friendship and tenderness. In reflecting, together, on the commitment we wanted to make, we ended up admitting that our visions differ too much."
They weren't the only couple who didn't make it down the aisle. From Ariana Grande to Jennifer Lopez, look back at the stars who decided to end their engagements...