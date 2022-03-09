23 gorgeous celebrity bridesmaid dresses: Pippa Middleton, Frankie Bridge and more

Celebrities are a great source of wedding dress inspiration, but what about when they take on bridesmaid duties? Pippa Middleton acted as maid of honour at her sister Duchess Kate's royal wedding, while Sofia Vergara and Holly Willoughby have also happily taken a step out of the limelight to be part of the bridal party for their friends.
Keep scrolling to see our favourite celebrity bridesmaid dresses, and maybe even get inspiration for your own…
Frankie Bridge
How gorgeous did Frankie Bridge look as maid of honour at her best friend's wedding? The mum-of-two wore a pale pink floor-length camisole dress, which was complemented perfectly by her all-white bouquet.