7 footballers' wives' lavish engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Christine Lampard and more

See Coleen Rooney and Kate Kane's too

Amanda Holden swaps show-stopping engagement ring for special £5k sapphire
Photo: © Getty Images
Footballers don't do things by halves, especially when it comes to proposing and marrying their partners. Just look at Victoria Beckham's ever-growing collection of engagement rings from husband David or Harry Kane's wife Kate's sparkling rock for proof!

Keep scrolling to see photos and details of the most incredible jewels belonging to Christine Lampard, Coleen Rooney and more footballers' wives – no expense spared, of course.

MORE: England WAGs: see their showstopping wedding dresses

Kate Kane

Childhood sweethearts Harry and Kate Kane got engaged in 2017 and married in 2019. The England captain – who is father to three children, Ivy Jane, Vivienne Jane and Louis Harry – popped the question on the beach during a family holiday in the Bahamas. Kate displayed her sparkling diamond engagement ring in their proposal photos.

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

Photo: © Getty Images
Coleen Rooney

Wayne Rooney shot to fame at a young age, playing for Everton and he also found love at a young age, proposing to Coleen when she was just 17! He gave her a four-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring.

The couple married at a lavish £5million ceremony on the Italian Riviera five years later in June 2008.

Photo: © Instagram
Abbey Clancy

The tallest couple in our round-up without a doubt, Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy have been married since 2011, after getting engaged in 2009. The model has a giant pear-shaped diamond, and the huge rock is unmissable in her Instagram pictures. We love it!

STORY: Celeb brides who wowed with a coloured wedding dress

Photo: © Instagram
Fern Hawkins

Harry Maguire's fiancee Fern Hawkins often shows off her square-cut diamond engagement ring on social media. The couple got engaged in February 2018 in Paris, and to mark their seventh anniversary Fern posted a close-up of the pair holding hands with her ring on full display. She wrote: "7 years today with my best friend. What a journey it’s been, can’t wait to spend forever with you xxx."

 

RELATED: 21 royal engagement rings that are total show-stoppers: From Zara Tindall to Countess Sophie

 

Photo: © Instagram
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham married her David in 1999, after the footballer proposed the year before. The former England footballer presented her with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring with a yellow gold band that was rumoured to have cost £65,000.

STORY: 10 ways Victoria and David Beckham’s regal wedding broke the mould

But one engagement ring isn't good enough for Posh Spice, as since her wedding day she has been seen sporting a whole range of different dazzling jewels.

From a sapphire stone to a huge emerald, Victoria has an entire catalogue of gems to choose from when she's getting ready for a night out and rumour has it that she's even paid for some of them herself!

Photo: © Instagram
Kate Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand popped the question to former TOWIE star Kate while holidaying in Abu Dhabi, with an epic backdrop of the cityscape.

Kyron Keogh, Managing Director at ROX - Diamonds & Thrills, the British luxury jeweller, told The Sun Online he values the Princess cut diamond ring at around £400,000. Wow!

Photo: © Instagram
Christine Lampard

Christine Lampard (née Bleakley) was presented with her stunning diamond ring with a platinum band - worth an estimated £120,000 - when Frank Lampard proposed in 2011. We've seen the sparkler when she's presented Lorraine on ITV and we've also managed to catch an up-close glimpse when she showed off her manicure.

 

SEE: 13 Loose Women hosts' glittering engagement rings

 

