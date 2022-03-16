12 royal brides' spectacular second wedding dresses you may have forgotten

It's hard to forget what royal brides wore on their wedding day, but what did they change into once the ceremonies were over?
The likes of Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie opted to wear second wedding dresses for their evening receptions – and they were just as spectacular as their first bridal outfits. From Meghan Markle's slinky halterneck gown to Princess Diana's unconventional pink suit, take a look at some of the most incredible second royal wedding dresses you may not remember…
Princess Diana
After saying 'I do' in her iconic puff-sleeve wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, Princess Diana changed into a pink suit which became known as her 'honeymoon outfit'.
The Princess of Wales was pictured wearing a beautiful bespoke pink dress and jacket designed by David Sassoon for Bellville Sassoon on her wedding day, which she later recycled on the royal tour to Australia in 1982, and to open a hospital in Grimsby in 1983.